The flatspot prematurely degrades the wheels and tires of your car, especially if you leave it too long stopped without driving

The flatspot, or wheel plane as it is known, it consists of a premature tire degradation of your car, because being too long stopped, the round circumference of these is lost, causing a part of the tire it becomes smooth and causes a bad driving experience.

According to the Motorpasion portal, there are two main reasons why these wheel planes are generated.

. Emergency braking

Although a car is less and less likely to skid due to emergency braking thanks to disc brakes and anti-lock systems, when this happens, one or more wheels stop turning while the car keeps moving. With the tire stopped in a specific position while sliding on the asphalt, the friction tangentially wears the circumference of the tire, causing the wheel plane.

. The vehicle’s own weight

The second factor that causes flatspot in is the deformation due to weight. If we leave a car stationary for a long time and taking into account that it is normal for the tires to lose pressure over the weeks, the tire becomes deformed. By staying flattened in that position, you may not fully regain your shape later.

The flatspot on a wheel it is very easy to detect, especially visually, but if for some reason you did not notice it and drive your car like this, you will perceive a vibration in the steering wheel that is accentuated as the car gains speed, especially if that n the front tires.

If the flatspot occurs in tires In the rear, the vibration may not be as noticeable, but you can probably hear a constant sound that increases with greater speed or a rebound in the rear suspension if the plane is of considerable dimensions.

That is why, especially in this quarantineIt is essential to move your car a couple of meters so that the tires change the support point, at least every three or four weeks.

