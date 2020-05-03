Brand new mobile is one of the most pleasant sensations that exist. Removing the plastic from the box, the protectors of the device, turning it on for the first time … Although many users can find it quite difficult to configure a device, I recognize that I have a great time leaving the device to my liking and thank you thank you At my work, I can release many phones of different brands when it comes to performing analyzes, such as the Huawei P40.

Beyond downloading all those applications that I use the most and therefore, ignoring those that I had in my previous mobile and that I have never used (digital Diogenes syndrome) or putting a wallpaper that I like, I always take time to configure certain elements of the device and I hate that they are enabled or disabled by default. Let’s see if you agree with me.

Remove keypad tones, screen lock, vibration, touch sounds …

I hate using a smartphone and it rings every time I do something. I also hate people who have a tone on the keyboard as well as all those who have a tone when their WhatsApp message has been sent. It’s a hobby that has been coming to me for a long time, so the first thing I do when I release a phone is go to sound settings and disable all keypad tones, lock and unlock sounds as well as any other annoying sounds that can be configured within the applications.

Change the ringtone, notifications and remove the sound of WhatsApp groups

We continue with the sounds. I recognize that I am a lover of classic tones, so I go to the list of ringtones and always put the most classic there is, the one of a lifetime we go. The same with the tones in the notifications. The truth is that I have never liked being called in public and a shrill melody playing, so I prefer something more discreet. Call me stale, I don’t care.

Also always I remove all group tones in apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, so that notifications are not reaching me every two by three. If something is urgent, call me or send me a private message.

Download a launcher

Unless you have to analyze a mobile phone and therefore the personalization layer that that specific terminal carries, I’ve always liked launchers. Not only because they give me much more freedom when it comes to personalizing my device, but also because I love pure Android. That is, in the event that the phone has a personalization layer that I do not like, I go to the Play Store and download Nova Launcher which I also have the PRO version, which seems to me to offer a lot for the low price it costs. .

Nova Launcher is undoubtedly one of the fundamental apps and that every Android user should have. Its customization options are endless, plus it works really fast and has a totally free version, in case you don’t want to pay (although its developer deserves it).

Disable animations

This is already a matter of taste but my passion for minimalism makes me do these things. Turning off animations has many advantagesFor example, your old Android phone will go faster or at least it seems that way. How are they deactivated? It is really simple although it is necessary to carry out a series of steps that you may not know, but don’t worry, we will explain it to you.

We simply have to go to the Terminal Settings, About the phone and press Compilation number several times (7 times in total). Once this is done the Developer Options will be unlocked. We go there and look for the Animation scale window / transition / animation section where we can change the parameters. By default it comes in 1x although it can be lowered to 0.5 or directly deactivated. The best thing is to go testing.

And you, what is the first thing you do when you release new mobile?

