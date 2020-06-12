For the first time in history, the fifth state of the matter in a laboratory located in outer space, which is on the International Space Station (ISS) managed by the POT.

The fifth state of the matter also known as Bose-Einstein condensation (BEC, for its acronym in English) and owes its name to that was predicted more than 95 years ago by Albert Einstein and Satyendra Nath Bose.

BEC is a key tool in the study of quantum physics and is made up of gas clouds made up of multiple atoms that behave as if they were a single one, in addition, they synchronize in a wave and share their quantum properties.

This week on the Nature cover: Defying gravity. Bose-Einstein condensates created in orbit for the first time.

The fifth state of the matter It was first observed by scientists on our planet approximately 25 years ago, since then it has been produced in laboratories around the world. However, it is the first time that humans managed to create the Bose-Einstein condensation (BEC) in outer space.

According to the scientific journal Nature, scientists found on the ISS of the POT They were able to recreate the experiment thanks to the Cold Atom Lab (CAL) freezer. The apparatus is capable of cooling atoms in a vacuum to a temperature of -273.15 ° C.

The generation of Bose-Einstein condensation (BEC) in space is important because microgravity offers new and better methods for testing such objects and measuring them more precisely than on Earth.

It has been possible to produce an ultrafine exotic substance called Bose-Einstein condensate, a matter that is not solid, liquid, gas or plasma.

