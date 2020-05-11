“Guarantee respect for freedom of expression through independent judgment”This is the maxim that the recently presented Facebook Content Advisory Council highlights on its website.

An international body made up of experts, as he defines himself, that “will review the most complex and relevant decisions that Facebook makes in relation to content published on Facebook and Instagram“

“Facebook shouldn’t make as many important decisions about freedom of expression and security by itself,” said Mark Zuckerberg in November 2018.

At the same time, in that extensive publication, the head of Facebook Inc. also announced that its main social network was going to make invisible the publications that were about to violate its conditions of use, such as those that include disinformation, violence, incitement to hatred , clickbait or threats.

“These decisions are not easy to make”: the why and how of the Advisory Council

Facebook, historically and naturally, has made the decisions that it has deemed convenient on what should be allowed on its platforms and what should be eliminated; It is their business and they have full powers over it.

“While we always receive expert advice on how to keep our platforms safe”, they say, in the end the final decision is made by the company and “many times, these decisions are not easy to make.”

However, given that “most of the resolutions do not have evident and indisputable results, but they do have important implications for freedom of expression”, they decided to create and authorize a group of specialists erected in a kind of court. A court whose mission is to make “an independent judgment on some of the most difficult and meaningful content decisions.”

Facebook ensures that the opinion was requested to choose it “both critics and supporters of Facebook through an international consultation process with workshops and round tables in which more than 650 people from 88 countries participated”.

Following this, a final act was published, the content Advisory Council trust was created, the statutes of the Council were published, the director of the Council was hired and a portal of recommendations was created through which this body can accept nominations and requests for people who are interested in becoming a member.

At the moment, Facebook has chosen four co-chairs who helped the platform choose the sixteen initially presented. From now on, the Council will elect by its own mechanisms the rest of the members up to forty. Currently we find in this body, fundamentally, university law professors.

What is the mission of the Advisory Council

The first members of the Facebook Content Advisory Council.

The Content Advisory Council, in their own words, “It was created to help Facebook answer some of the most difficult questions about freedom of expression on the internet”. Specifically, what content to delete, which to keep and why. And its decisions are binding in any case, so the company led by Mark Zuckerberg must obey its opinions yes or yes.

These decisions are based, they say, on the protection of freedom of expression; they say it is the Council’s main task. “To do this, it will make independent, principle-based decisions about content on Facebook and Instagram and issue recommendations on the company’s Facebook relevant content policy,” they explain.

The Content Advisory Council will only review a percentage of “highly representative cases” and determine whether decisions “have been made in accordance with Facebook’s values ​​and policies”

However, and as is logical, only a small part of all content that can be discussed will pass through your hands. Because, among other things, they are not a simple extension of the content review process. The Content Advisory Council will only review a percentage of “highly representative cases” and determine whether the decisions “have been made in accordance with Facebook’s values ​​and policies.” As in other decisions, there are appeals.

From the body itself they strive to claim their independence from the company to which they owe. Their ranks do not include members who are or have been employees or temporary workers of the Facebook company and, in addition, do not depend on Facebook’s money. It is financed by an independent trust and they are backed by a company independent of the company, they say. For all intents and purposes, they are a Facebook service provider, not Facebook.