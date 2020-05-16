The colder the air entering the engine and the more oxygen it has, the better the vehicle’s performance will be

Do you know the importance of EGR valve of your car? This plays an essential role in the operation of any vehicle and is of utmost importance for the correct performance of any engine.

The EGR valve (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) has been used in some cars since the 1970s, especially in the United States, where anti-pollution standards were more severe. In Europe it is mandatory to equip it since the entry into force of Euro 2 in 1996.

The EGR valve function it is to recirculate part of the gases that come out of the exhaust towards the intake, that is, to reintroduce the smoke from the engine combustion into the cylinders in order to reduce the emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx).

The operation of the EGR in modern engines is governed by the signal from the Engine temperature, engine speed and acceleration load sensors. Based on these, the ECU of the car will command the EGR, opening or closing it.

Some vehicles equip EGR valves cooled by a heat exchanger that uses engine coolant. In this way, the temperature of the gases when introducing them into the cylinders is reduced and the production of NOx emissions is even lower.

It can be said that as a general rule EGR valve opens with low throttle load, at low speed and with the engine running hot. They do not usually act cold or when the motor requires more power, since its own operation produces a slight loss of it.

So EGR valve operation subtracts engine power. The colder the air entering the engine and the more oxygen it has, the more power the explosions will have and therefore, the better the performance of the vehicle.

