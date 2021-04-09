What is the DMX rapper’s health status?

Getty Images DMX

The rapper DMX is not dead, according to his manager, Fox5NY reporter Lisa Evers reported Thursday night, April 8.

Evers wrote on Instagram that DMX is NOT dead. He spoke with his friend and manager Craig Maurice Brodhead. She posted the good news after unconfirmed reports that DMX was dead circulated widely on Twitter. She wrote:

“I just spoke to @craig_maurice_brodhead, a long time friend and manager of @dmx. Mr. Brodhead just left @wphospital and says #DMX is still on life support, but his condition is deteriorating rapidly. He says the rumors that he has been disconnected from life support are false. # hot97 @ hot97 # fox5my @ fox5ny ”.

“RIP DMX” was trending fast on Twitter, as thousands of people assumed DMX was dead on April 8th. However, the unverified report came from a site called The Saint, which offered no proof of such a claim. Fans expressed their distress in tweets, but again, DMX is still with us. There was no credible source to report that the rapper DMX had died after his hospitalization in New York. But that didn’t stop the hoax of his passing from going viral.

Several prominent journalists immediately voiced their doubts on April 8, 2021 that DMX is dead, noting that there was no evidence that it had died, and that was before Evers’s report.

Philip Lewis, senior editor at the Huffington Post, tried to calm the flames on Twitter, writing early on that there was no confirmation that DMX was dead. “Wow. So Luenell posted and deleted an IG story saying DMX died and it seems the media believed it, ”he wrote. Luenell is a comedian. Lewis added: “I’ve seen a tweet from an account with no source, details. And an IG post from Luenell (which is not enough on its own) ”.

Lewis concluded: “It’s in bad shape, but I’m not sure what happened yet.” Sites that normally quickly report celebrity deaths, such as TMZ, have not reported that DMX has died.

Well-known journalist Yashar Ali also expressed great skepticism about the death claim, writing: “I have not seen any reliable news organization report that DMX passed away. I know he’s in bad shape, but there has been no official confirmation of his death. “

Luenell updated her Instagram post to clarify what she meant.

Luenell’s first post, and now her second pic.twitter.com/CyWK69N2Fi – philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2021

It appears that some of the confusion was due to the writing of a post on Luenell’s Instagram story. Luenell originally wrote on her Instagram story: “It’s over. My friend is gone. Flying. Join the best who ever did. RIP… DMX ”.

Luenell * updated * pic.twitter.com/SyyUuXcJtM – Kat Deuxjoliediva, PhD ♍️💜 #movieswithimpact 🎥🎞 (@Kat_deuxj_diva) April 9, 2021

He then updated his story to say, “When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you, the body becomes a shell. One is wrapped in the arms of the Lord. That is what “I” call missing. I feel sorry for everyone. #DMX ”. That post is still available on your Instagram story.

In other words, he seems to have been saying that DMX was gone because he was in a coma / vegetative state, not because he was dead.

The day before, Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan was criticized on Twitter after tweeting “Rest in Paradise DMX” before removing the post, Newsweek reported. DMX was in serious condition with his family nearby at the time, but he was not dead. However, according to Newsweek, he has “little or no brain activity.”

The rapper was in serious condition after a heart attack

Clearly DMX is in very bad shape, but the latest credible reports said it was still alive.

According to NBC New York, the rapper was hospitalized in serious condition after suffering a heart attack.

NBC New York previously quoted DMX attorney Murray Richman as saying that the heart attack occurred at the DMX house at 11:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021. The rapper’s real name is Earl Simmons. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York.

“I got a call this morning stating that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at White Plains Hospital, and that he had a heart attack, and I’m not sure how he was induced and if he’s on life support,” Richman said.

“I have spoken with the family and the family and we are quite close. I am concerned about their well-being and I am aware of its importance. I’ve known Earl for over 25 years and I think his music is quite moving, very important. He is a true poet of our time, ”Richman told ABC7.

DMX Overdosed on Drugs, Reports Say

The DMX attorney told NBC that he did not know what caused the DMX heart attack.

However, TMZ reported that it was caused by a drug overdose. According to TMZ, the overdose “triggered” the heart attack.

TMZ received reports of conflicts early on over the DMX condition, with one source saying he had “some brain activity” and another describing the rapper as being in a “vegetative state.”

According to TMZ, DMX has had known problems with drugs. He ended up in rehab multiple times, the last in 2019, according to the entertainment site.

The New York Times reported that DMX was in a vegetative state and in a coma.

