What is the difference between Olympics and Olympics

Learn about the difference between the Olympics and the Olympics, two terms that are often confused or used synonymously.

This 2021 there will be another edition of the most important sporting event in history: the Olympic Games. This time it will be Tokyo, the capital of Japan, the venue for this athletic celebration. That is why the doubts and questions about various topics related to this sports festival are already beginning. One of them is the difference between Olympics and Olympics. Although they are terms that are closely related to each other, there are clear differences that we will talk about below.

The difference between Olympics and Olympics

When we talk about Olympic Games we mean the period in which sports competitions are held every four years. This year they will take place in Tokyo, an event that was postponed last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

For their part, Olympics are the waiting period between one edition of the Games and the next, that is, the four years between event and event. The day after an edition of the Olympic Games ends, the Olympiad begins, which ends one day before the start of the next event.

Having known the difference between Olympics and Olympics, let’s talk about some facts about each concept. In that way, you will get into the subject of what awaits us in Tokyo 2020.

Getty Images

Related: Fraternity, unity and a spirit of competition: know the true meaning of the Olympic rings

Some facts about the Olympics

For sure, the date when the Olympics were first held is unknown. It is said that it was around the 8th century BC C. The goal of this millennial event was pay homage to the Gods of the Olympic Pantheon to which the ancient Greeks worshiped (hence the term Olympiads).

At this event, which took place every four years, the best warriors and athletes from different Greek nations to compete with each other. It is said that these nations entered a period of truce (the “Olympic peace” or ékécheira) where battles ceased to focus on sporting events.

These ancient Olympic Games stopped being held in 393 AD. C. The cause was adoption of christianity by the Roman Empire. This religion frowned upon the celebration of a pagan event directed at gods who had no place in their beliefs.

Olympia, main venue of the Ancient Olympic Games. Getty Images

The birth of the modern Olympic Games

Nearly twelve hundred years passed before contemporary humanity took up the tradition of the Olympic Games and the Olympics. Thanks to the initiative of Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, an Olympic Committee was created at the international level and with it the first modern edition of a tradition that began centuries ago in Greece.

The first Olympic Games of the Modern Era were held in Greece in 1896. This gave rise to a tradition that evolves every four years to this day. Records are broken, new sports are incorporated and new sports glories are revealed.

The Olympic Games are held in two modalities: the Winter Olympic Games and the Summer Olympics, which are carried out two years apart. Both events are coordinated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), an institution founded in 1894.

Also read:

What was the first Olympic Village in the history of the Olympic Games?