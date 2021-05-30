What is the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day and why are they commemorated on different days?

There are two dates marked in the United States calendar as holidays and that sometimes, people confuse, since although it seems that in essence the same thing is celebrated, in reality they have a different meaning.

We mean to Memorial Day (or Memorial Day, in Spanish) and Veterans Day (or Veterans Day), which although they are dedicated to members of the US armed forces have a different purpose.

Next Monday, May 31, Memorial Day will be celebrated, a day dedicated to remembering the memory of all those soldiers who lost their lives in action, that is, in full combat to defend the country and those who inhabit it.

On this day it is customary to place American flags, as well as some flowers, on the graves of these combatants who gave their lives for that of others.

In addition, Memorial Day does not have a fixed date on the calendar as it is celebrated on the last Monday of May, so the day will vary from year to year.

Regarding Veterans Day, this is celebrated every November 11 and in it all those who served the US Army and went to war and who are still alive are honored and thanked.

