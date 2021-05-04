What is the Deep Web: if you decide to enter, we tell you what precautions to take

Not everything is bad in the deep web, but we give you recommendations to be safe. (Photo. IStock)

Entering internet pages, using search engines to find information, using e-mail or making purchases online, are activities that could already be considered as everyday. But, did you know that what you know is only 10% of the entire universe that exists online? Believe it or not, it is so, so there is 90% of space which is not usually so well known and visited: we will tell you What is the deep web.

Tec Review chatted with Paul lara, a journalist specialized in issues of technology, cybersecurity and electronic sports, who explained how the “deep web” works, the things that can be found in it, and shared advice for those who decide to dive into its depths.

What is the deep web?

Lara explains that Deep web It was born in conjunction with the internet in the late 70s or early 80s, and developed when its use ceased to be exclusive to governments and became widespread among the population.

He comments that it is such a wide space on the net that it is not accessible when browsing with traditional search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, among others.

Explain that the Deep Web differs from the traditional internet by its regulation: in it there are no security controls that exist on the web like those found in search engines, or in the padlocks of the address bar of browsers when searching for specific web pages.

“If in itself there are cybersecurity problems and hacking with everything and its controls in 10% of the traditional internet, now imagine in the Deep Web that it does not have those controls,” he says.

The downside of the Deep Web

When asked if the Deep Web became, over the years, a platform aimed at illegal topics such as child pornography, drugs, the offer of espionage services or even murderers, Paul Lara confirms it.

He explains that this has happened precisely due to its lack of regulation, since being a universe that is not monitored on a massive and permanent basis by world authorities, it lends itself to registering this type of activity considered bad or socially negative.

For this same reason, he comments that users should be very careful when browsing, because a good part of what is offered may be scam, since precisely by not having controls or regulation, there is no way to control what is contained there.

Likewise, and due to this same lack of control, Lara comments that cybersecurity in the Deep Web is much lower than that of the traditional internet, so that when browsing it is very possible that the personal or financial data of users may be violated, if it is using devices that contain them.

Are there also good things in the Deep Web?

But Paul Lara, who has more than 15 years of experience in technological journalism, with the Hacker section of the Excelsior newspaper, emphasizes that not everything on the Deep Web is bad, because there are also good things and that they are not illegal.

It states that many governments, companies and universities keep information on the Deep Web, taking advantage of the fact that it is not so usual for ordinary people to enter and there they find information of all kinds, such as documents that would not be found in the traditional internet, because governments do not they would allow it for National Security matters.

He comments that there is also a lot of educational program material and research exchange that you will not find on the traditional web.

There is also a lot of hacktivism, that is, people who are in digital activism against violence, against drug sales, child pornography, and other social phenomena that are considered negative for society.

Regarding making transactions or electronic commerce through the Deep Web, Lara comments that many products or services that cannot be acquired in the traditional network can be found in this alternative.

Cases such as medicines, prostheses, computers, telephone equipment, security cameras, among other products, which cannot be easily bought on the internet or which are not easily available in any country, can be purchased on the Deep Web if they are very urgent. , doing so outweighs the risk of being hacked.

Recommendations for safe browsing

Taking into account the above, in order not to be violated in the information or to avoid being scammed on the Deep Web, Lara recommends use intermediaries that exist in this network to carry out financial operations, that is, sites that serve as a link between buyers and sellers of goods and services.

He comments that these intermediaries work as a kind of PayPal, in such a way that, at the time of closing a transaction, this intermediary receives the money from the buyer and protects it until the seller delivers the promised good or service, at which time it is already transfer the money.

With this model, both buyer and seller have more certainty when making transactions.

“We must not demonize the Deep Web, not everything is bad,” says Lara.

The journalist who is also a founding partner of the news site The Esports México, specialized in video games and electronic sports, gives a series of tips for those who want to venture into the Deep Web:

Use a computer that is not for common use, that is, a computer or telephone that is exclusively used for browsing the Deep Web. Recommends that this computer should not contain personal or bank account information or sensitive work, because when browsing you run the risk of being hacked fast. Do not go with the first thing you find on the Deep Web, since, if you are going to buy a product or service, you have to pay attention to who you buy. Lara recalls that there are many frauds and false pages, so she reiterates the recommendation to look for safe intermediaries to make transactions, in particular for goods or services that are not available in Mexico. When browsing it is necessary to turn off the computer or cell phone camera, and not allow any access to the equipment. This in order to prevent hackers from leaking images and then extorting or threatening them, or even stealing your personal data. Use reliable platforms to navigate the Deep Web, for which it recommends TOR. Explain that this portal has mechanisms to separate the content of the bad Deep Web such as espionage, pornography or murders, from the good Deep Web, which is where you can find historical files, investigations of reporters, doctors, scientists, among others, which many times do not are available on the traditional web.

Finally, Lara states that whoever decides to browse the Deep Web to look for “bad things” does so at their own risk, in the sense that they can easily be scammed, their information hacked, or even threatened by those who decide to start operations or transactions. , and there will be no authority to help or protect you.