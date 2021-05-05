What is the deadline for you to receive a complementary stimulus check or ‘plus-up’



To receive a complementary check this year, you must submit your 2020 tax return.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent about $ 163 million in stimulus checks to eligible Americans. The seventh batch of direct stimulus payments, worth more than $ 4.3 billion, included 2 million supplementary or ‘plus-up’ payments.

The last batch the IRS shipped was primarily targeted at individuals to whom the IRS did not previously have information to send the $ 1,400 stimulus check.

Included in this round were 730,000 additional or supplemental payments that the federal agency sent after processing the taxpayers’ 2020 tax return and will confirm that they had not received their corresponding coronavirus aid money.

The IRS has mentioned that it will stop sending stimulus checks, including supplemental or ‘plus-up’ checks, at the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan contemplates the delivery of stimulus checks worth $ 1,400 for people who are eligible until before December 31, 2021.

The third stimulus check is an advance payment of the Recovery Refund Credit for fiscal year 2021. Therefore, you could still receive additional funding in 2022 as part of your tax return next year and only if you are eligible to receive an additional amount than you received this year.

If, when processing your tax return, the IRS detects that you have a baby that was born during the pandemic or that you have an additional economic dependent, the federal agency will send you an additional payment or ‘plus-up’.

