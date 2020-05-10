© .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Sunday a plan to reopen society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Kingdom leads the list of European countries with the most deaths from coronavirus, exceeding 31,000 deaths.

This Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a “conditional plan” to reopen society, allowing people to spend more time outdoors since Wednesday.

Johnson made these announcements under a new Covid Alert System It has five levels to ease quarantine restrictions.

What’s the plan about?

In a speech to the nation, Johnson said that since Wednesday the inhabitants of the United Kingdom They will be able to exercise more outdoors.

He also announced that those who they couldn’t work from home now they could go back to workBut they should avoid using public transportation to get there if possible.

Johnson cited the construction and factory sectors as examples of the types of industries in which restart would now be encouraged.

Workplaces will receive guidance on how to become a “Safe Covid” site, Johnson added.

The Prime Minister hopes that the next step in the plan will be “as soon as possible for the June 1 “, when some elementary students can return to school.

At this stage also stores would reopen, But he warned that this would only happen if science supports it, that is, if the number of cases and deaths decreases.

“During this period of the next two months we will not be driven by mere hope or financial need. We will be guided by science, data and public health“he said when clarifying on the conditions in which the schools and the stores will reopen.

“And I must emphasize again that this is all conditional.”

The next step could be to reopen some businesses from other sectors and public places. But he reiterated that this will not be before 1st of July.

Johnson said these steps were part of a “first outline of a road map to reopen society.”

“This is not the time to end quarantine this week. We are taking careful first steps to modify our measures,” he said.

Primary schools could reopen in the UK in June.

Johnson also confirmed that the fines “for the small minority that breaks” with the quarantine measures will increase.

In addition, he announced that “soon” it will be time to impose a quarantine people who enter the country by air. “

As of Sunday, May 10, the United Kingdom has more than 220,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 31,900 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, in the United States.

Global cases of the disease have already exceeded 4 million, with more than 281,000 deaths.