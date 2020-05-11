The United Kingdom leads the list of European countries with the most deaths from coronavirus, exceeding 31,000 deaths. And within that country, the most affected nation is England

In the United Kingdom, each nation has independence to decide on the terms of confinement.

As of Monday, May 11, the United Kingdom has more than 220,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 31,900 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, in the United States.

Global cases of the disease have already exceeded 4 million, with more than 282,000 deaths.

What’s the plan about?

Johnson cited the construction and factory sectors as examples of the types of industries in which the resumption of work would now be encouraged.

Workplaces will receive guidance on how to become a “Safe Covid” site, Johnson added.

Millions of people need food amid the coronavirus crisis that left them unemployed.

The Prime Minister hopes that the next step in the plan will be "as soon as possible for the June 1", when some elementary students can return to school.

"During this period of the next two months we will not be driven by mere hope or financial need. We will be guided by science, data and public health" he said when clarifying on the conditions in which the schools and the stores will reopen.

“And I must emphasize again that this is all conditional.”

Johnson said these steps were part of a “first outline of a road map to reopen society.”

“This is not the time to end quarantine this week. We are taking careful first steps to modify our measures,” he said.

Primary schools could reopen in the UK in June.

Johnson also confirmed that the fines “for the small minority that breaks” with the quarantine measures will increase.

In addition, he announced that "soon" it will be time to impose a quarantine people who enter the country by air.

critics

The speech "lacked clarity and consensus," Starmer said, while – he added – he told millions of people to return to work tomorrow (Monday) no clear guidelines.

For their part, members of the Labor “shadow cabinet”, which opposes the government, said they were “extremely concerned” about the recommendation to go to their places of work for people who cannot work from home.

