What is the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate in Mexico and how to obtain it

What is the vaccination certificate for? What countries can I enter? How do I download it? We clear your doubts about the new vaccination certificate in Mexico.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 6, the Government of Mexico announced the implementation of the vaccination certificate, an official document that will be issued to anyone who has been immunized in the national territory to prove that they have their complete scheme and are protected against COVID-19.

The vaccination certificate in Mexico includes the date of application of the vaccine, the batch received, its brand and if a second dose was necessary, the details of each one. In addition, it has a digital seal and QR code to validate its authenticity.

Immune passport: a controversial measure to restrict mobility

As vaccination progresses, the debate over creation of immunity passports it intensified throughout the world, especially in those countries where tourism is one of the main economic activities.

While its detractors claim that vaccination certificates or immunity passports will cause discrimination and will make even more evident the gap of inequality between rich nations and those that face the most problems in dealing with the pandemic, governments restrict mobility in its territory from these documents.

The most controversial project of this nature is the Green Digital Certificate of the European Union, a document issued by the 27 member countries that certifies their citizens as vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mexican Vaccination Certificate is available on the site https://cvcovid.salud.gob.mx. Simply enter with your CURP to obtain a PDF version of the document.

In which countries is Mexico’s COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate accepted?

Despite the fact that the Vaccination Certificate has multiple uses, the most popular is to demonstrate that the carrier is immunized and therefore can access other countries without risk of contagion.

Nevertheless, each country has its own rules to regulate the entry of foreigners to their territory, so that national health authorities have the freedom to choose whether vaccination certificates from other nations are considered valid or not. Hence, there is no internationally recognized immune passport.

What vaccines are accepted to enter the United States and Europe?

At the beginning of June, a false publication claimed that Mexican citizens who had been vaccinated with any of the Chinese or Russian vaccines (Sputnik V, SinoVac or CanSino) could not access the United States; However,

So far, the Only US requirement for Mexican citizens is proof of negative result in the COVID-19 detection test or proof of recovery after course of the disease.

In the case of the 27 member countries of the European Union, the general rule is that those vaccination certificates with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency are valid.

So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the only 4 recognized by the agency; However, Each of the member countries has the power to decide whether or not to accept vaccination certificates with other immunizations, such as the Russian Sputnik or the Chinese CanSino Biologics.

