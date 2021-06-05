What is the cost of using the turn signals? Because they also spend energy and money

We tell you in advance: not much. Therefore, no one comes now with the excuse of not using the turn signals because it is “expensive”. Now, it would certainly be a lie if we affirmed that the cost of giving a touch to that hand on the left of the steering column is zero. As such, it is a resource that consumes, and in the same way that a car engine needs fuel to function, turn signals need a certain amount of power.

First, it should be noted that in Europe and other parts of the world, amber turn signals in the front quarter, plus attachments in each headlight unit. In the United States and other American countries, four lights are required for the turn indicators, without the need to mount an additional pair on the side of the vehicle (usually on the wing, behind the front wheels, or on the mirrors); even models that are sold on both sides of the pond have to adapt to it.

Now, from school physics, we know that energy cannot appear out of nowhere. So, for a light bulb to turn on, one way or another, it is necessary to draw energy from somewhere to incandesce the tungsten filament. For the indicator to blink, it also requires energy, that is, the same electricity, which is obtained from gasoline, diesel or batteries in electric vehicles. Knowing what fuel costs in Spain, the data is curious.

Because, yes, even something as extremely insignificant as a blinker, consume some energy. And thank goodness, in our modern world, there are always people who are not lazy to make calculations of all kinds of strange things. One of the examples is the YouTube channel Chapter S, who did the math to find out how much fuel and money it can cost the average driver to use trajectory change directions, at least for the US market.

The youtuber answers the question by explaining that a liter of gasoline stores 9.7 kW of energy. But it is that the engines are not 100% efficient. He therefore stated that the engine loses 65% of the energy stored in the fuel, and the alternator converts 70% of the mechanical work that comes from the engine into energy. This means that, in the end, we obtain a total production of 17.5%. This means that, of the 9.7 KW produced for each liter of gasoline, we get only 1.7 KW.

The next part of the video is to understand the power expenditure of the turn signals per se. For those that are located in the corners, vehicles often display light bulbs. 30 W and of 10 W for the side flashing lights, which means 70 W for each side. A car will use this same amount of energy if the turn signals are used for a full hour, while for a single signal the car will use only a total of 0.08 W. In the but of cases, they will need about 0.5 W.

Taking into account the energy efficiency of 17.5%, to produce this electricity, the vehicle needs to burn 0.00005 liters of gasoline. With this number and establishing an average of 1.35 euros per liter of gasoline in Spain, it is easy to calculate that, to use the flashing lights once, the Spanish driver has to spend 0.000067 euros, or 49 cents per year. Like everything in life, these figures vary according to the gasoline rates in each country and the number of flashing lights that the car has.

Source: Chapter S

Via: YouTube