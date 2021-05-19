What is the correct way to place the mobile in the car so that the DGT does not fine you

Do you want to avoid fines? These are the correct ways to carry your mobile in the car according to the DGT.

The General direction of traffic has updated its regulations to introduce some changes, some of them aimed at avoid using your smartphone while driving.

In the latest reform of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety, there have been hardened steps to take when a driver is caught using the mobile in the car. But not only that: there will also be penalties if the mobile is not placed correctly and it can interfere in some way with driving.

What will change with the new law?

Once the new measures come into force, the use of the smartphone while driving will become a very serious offense. And if well the financial fine will continue to be 200 euros, the point withdrawal will be up to 8.

Thus, the offense is equates to reckless driving, or driving under the influence of narcotic substances regarding the number of points withdrawn.

In this sense, in addition, it has been indicated that 3 points will also be withdrawn and you will be fined 200 euros who go using the mobile while driving, even if they do not have it in their hand.

How to check and pay fines from your mobile

Where to put the mobile in the car to avoid fines

Until now, the DGT did not put problems in the fact of carry the mobile on the seat, the armrest or right next to the vehicle’s dashboardas long as the device is not being used. But since the law is going to change, it is important to know where can you take the mobile to avoid fines.

Yes OK no specific details have been given on where the smartphone is allowed to be carried in the car, yes you can deduce that it will not be in those parts of the vehicle where it could interfere with driving. And of course, it will not be possible to carry it in your hand either.

Therefore, the most logical thing would be carry the mobile stored in one of the compartments of the vehicle, and if that is not possible, place it as far out of hand as possible, for example, in a specific support in one of the ventilation intakes of the passenger compartment. Of course: in case of using the cellphone, wherever it is placed, it will be difficult to get rid of the fine.

