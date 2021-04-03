What is the correct way to make tea? Science speaks out in the microwave vs. The kettle

Water heated in a microwave is different from that heated in a kettle, according to a new study.

(CNN) – A TikTok video that went viral in June in which an American woman explained how to make hot tea had the British horrified, in large part due to the controversial use of the microwave instead of the kettle to heat water.

The discussion about the best way to prepare the tea turned into a transatlantic incident, in which ambassadors from the United Kingdom and the United States dipped in the spoon and the British Army was called in to explain the “correct” technique.

Now scientists have entered the debate, seemingly confirming what many Britons have instinctively known for years: Microwave-heated water is not the same.

Microwaves heat liquids unevenly, making the liquid at the top of the container much hotter than the liquid at the bottom, a team of Chinese scientists found. Their study was published Tuesday in the American Institute of Physics’ journal AIP Advances.

Normally, when a liquid is heated, the source of the heat – for example a stove or an electric kettle – heats the container from below and the convection process means that as the liquid towards the bottom of the container heats up, it becomes less dense and moves upward, allowing a cooler section of the liquid to come into contact with the heat source. Ultimately this results in a uniform temperature throughout the container.

However, in a microwave the heat source exists everywhere, so the convection process does not occur.

But inveterate microwave users don’t have to hang their heads in shame. Scientists from the China University of Electronic Science and Technology said they could have found a solution to this problem.

The scientists designed a silver coating to run along the rim of the cup or container that is capable of shielding the microwave effect on the liquid on top. Silver acts as a wave guide, reducing the electric field at the top and effectively blocking heating, resulting in a more uniform temperature.

While this seems to contradict the long-standing advice not to put metals in the microwave, Baoqing Zeng, one of the study’s authors, said that it is “still safe” and that similar metal structures have already been used safely in pots. microwave steam and rice cookers.

“After carefully designing the metal structure with the appropriate size, the metal edge, which is prone to ignition, is placed in a weak field strength, where it can completely prevent ignition, so it remains safe,” said Zeng. , professor of Electronic Science and Engineering, in a press release.

Does this end the debate about the best way to brew? Unfortunately, it may just be a battle.

While kettles can heat water more evenly, other scientific research has shown that microwaves can extract more of the potentially beneficial compounds from tea, such as catechins and caffeine.

So what will be your choice? A cup of tea that is evenly heated or one that keeps you on your toes for longer?