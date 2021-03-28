What is the correct type of permanent straightening for your hair type

There are different hair types, and the characteristics of each one go hand in hand with the most convenient type of straightening. However, in general terms, the best type of hair to apply a permanent straightening is that with little coloration and with a high capillary volume.

There are four very popular types of straightening that can help us achieve the result we want. Each has its own pros and cons, which is why they cannot be taken lightly, but rather have to be well thought out and reasoned.

The great advantage of permanent straightening is that for several months your hair will be able to rest from being damaged by these tools. Photo: Shutterstock

Organic straightening

Organic straightening is ideal for people with curly hair that does not have much volume, and hair with light waves, frizzy or those that are very damaged by excess heat or coloring.

This method is free of amino acids and other derivatives that can damage the hair fiber. What’s more, this smoothing restructures the fiber and gives it nutrients and vitamins that give the hair strength, vigor and elasticity. Its duration ranges from 3 to 9 months.

Brazilian straightening

It is an alternative for people who want straight hair without going through the negative results that can derive from the traditional iron or aggressive hair products.

This straightening is compatible with damaged and colored hair, but it is mainly indicated for slightly curly hair, and it is also effective on those that are frizzy or have waves. Its duration is 3 to 5 months.

Keratin straightening

Keratin straightening relies on the use of this component that, despite being naturally present in the hair, disappears from it due to various factors, such as the use of dyes, bleaching, exposure to the sun or seawater, among others.

In addition to keratin, this treatment includes hyaluronic acid, argan oil or Brazil nut. These elements provide fatty acids that help hydrate the fiber. Unlike other treatments, this one does allow waves and curls after application.

The duration of keratin straightening ranges between 3 and 4 months, which makes it the type of straightening with the shortest duration of all.

Enzyme-based straightening

Also known as enzyme therapy, this straightening contains enzymes that restructure and smooth the hair together with tannic acid. This process uses heat so that this acid can fuse with the keratin of the hair in order to modify and strengthen it.

This process is recommended for fine hair, fresh manes that can control frizz, and for hair with many curls. The duration of enzyme-based straightening tends to be between 4 and 6 months.

With this information you can examine each type of straightening and determine with the help of your stylist, the most suitable for you according to the characteristics of your hair, which would allow you to have results that meet your expectations.

