What is the cooked egg diet to lose weight

The cooked egg diet is a diet that promotes a diet based on the consumption of cooked egg for a period of 2 weeks. As Easy Kitchen indicates, this results in a diet low in calories and sugar, but high in protein.

The main goal of the boiled egg diet is to reduce the absorption of salt and sugar, which is why the consumption of junk food is completely prohibited, as well as carbohydrates, which can be detrimental to the diner in the long run.

Can we only eat cooked eggs?

Despite the fact that this diet is based on the consumption of cooked eggs, and that it prohibits the consumption of junk food to reduce the absorption of salts and sugars, the egg diet allows the inclusion of other foods.

This diet includes the consumption of cooked eggs in two of the three daily meals, being able to accompany them with green salads and citrus fruits. Photo: Shutterstock

This diet allows you to include a serving of citrus fruit during breakfast, while lunch can be accompanied with fruit, grilled fish or chicken and a salad of your choice, although without salt or with a very reduced portion of it.

This is one of the main limitations of the boiled egg diet, the little margin of freedom that it offers the consumer with regard to the foods that can be consumed, which, in addition, has a negative impact on the nutritional expectations of the person.

Example of a boiled egg diet

To give you a better idea of ​​what to expect with this diet, we present you a sample menu for two days. This menu includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Day 1

Breakfast: 2 boiled eggs, citrus fruit, and coffee or tea

Lunch: Green salad and 1 piece of grilled chicken

Dinner: 1 piece of fruit, 2 slices of whole wheat bread and tea

Day 2

Breakfast: 2 boiled eggs, citrus fruit, and coffee or tea

Lunch: Green salad and 1 piece of grilled chicken

Dinner: 2 boiled eggs, green salad and 1 orange

Risks

This diet is associated with a notable lack of energy and fatigue as a result of the total absence of carbohydrates, which serve as energy support for the body. On the other hand, excess eggs can affect the digestive system, leading to gas and bad breath.

In addition, this diet could lead to a rebound effect within 2 weeks and that can lead you to have more weight than you were before starting it.

As well as the other diets, the boiled egg diet is not completely effective, the effects vary from person to person, and there may be some that do not perceive the expected benefit or none. If this happens to you, talk to your nutritionist to determine a diet that is best for you.

