The Chinese Parliament approved a controversial security law for Hong Kong on Thursday, with which it wants to end the separatist protests on the island and thus subject it to dissent.

In 1997 the UK government agreed to hand over the former Hong Kong colony to China and agreed that the island would function from 2019 and for the next 50 years as an autonomous territory with two systems, but governed only by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The problem with the protests is that Hong Kong has been run as a democracy limited by the Chinese socialist government seeking to maintain a communist regime, and since the former British colony became part of China, citizens have increased their protests.

For this reason, China implemented the security law that prohibits, among other things: “stopping and punishing” any act that puts “national security in serious danger, such as separatism, subversion of state powers or the organization and execution of activities. terrorists, as well as activities of foreign forces that interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs ”.

For the Chinese prime minister, Li Keqiang lay law is designed to “firmly adhere” to the “one country, two systems” model, by which Hong Kong enjoys greater autonomy.

In turn, countries such as: the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia on Thursday condemned the Chinese government for violating its international obligations.

In a joint statement, diplomatic leaders noted that “China’s decision to impose the new national security law in Hong Kong is in direct contradiction to its international obligations under the principles of the joint declaration signed by China and the United Kingdom, legally binding and registered with the UN “.

Meanwhile, the United States, through its Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo announced that the Hong Kong Congress ceased to be politically autonomous for its country and, consequently, it would also cease to have special treatment under US law, that is, it would no longer have favorable trade conditions on the part of the US and this indirectly affects China, which uses Hong Kong as its intermediary in its trade relations.

The law deepens the controversy and disagreement of the Hong Kong people and the international community, because, in addition, its article IV stipulates that the Chinese secret police officially work in the semi-autonomous territory.

This section states that the organs of the Central People’s Government “relevant to the protection of national security” may be established in the former colony and carry out activities there.

With this, China will be able to occupy in Hong Kong the same security laws that it uses in the rest of its Republic, which experts fear, may put at risk the Hong Kong stock exchange, one of the largest and most dynamic in the world in terms of market capital.

This factor, initially motivated the first demonstrations in 2019, but now various measures have led to protests in this period increasing to thousands.

Just this week, the Hong Kong Legislative Council approved a law promoted by China, which will be punished with 3 years in prison and fines of up to 50 thousand Hong Kong dollars -about 143 thousand 408 pesos-, for those who disrespect the anthem Chinese “The March of Volunteers”.

Regarding the Chinese security law for Hong Kong, it will be up to the Chinese authorities to design consultations with their peers on the island, the details of the legislation, which should be ready by August, where they will determine what acts will be considered crimes and what guarantees will have the accused.

