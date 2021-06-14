What is the color for the car most chosen by the Spanish?

Enlarge

In the last five years, white has fallen from 29% to 25%, while gray has already tied it, growing 9 pp, according to Unoauto

Neither black nor white. Urban legend or not, the Spanish, when they want to buy a car, opt less and less for these two colors so associated with the taxi and the VTC respectively; and, on the other hand, they are moving to the intermediate, gray, which already accounts for one in four searches, according to Unoauto, Sumauto’s new vehicle automotive portal.

Specific, gray has grown in the last five years almost ten quota points, going from 16% to the current 25%, becoming strong especially in family cars and minivans, as well as in SUVs and saloons, although to a lesser extent. And is that, sometimes, opting for gray is not so decaffeinated and is a more balanced choice, betting on giving a touch of color, but without fanfare.

For its part, white, although it ties with gray with another 25%, the truth is that five years ago it was the option marked in 29% of car searches. In fact, for many years it has been the most chosen color: long-suffering, neutral and without the risk of the driver getting tired of it, in addition to reflecting sunlight better and, therefore, heating up less, which is a common argument to the time to defend your choice.

As for the black, it has gone from 14 to 12% and concentrates more demand in such particular and less frequent segments such as convertibles or sports cars. What’s more, it is a less chosen alternative even to the red and blue hues in small cars.

Precisely, blue is another color that begins to rebound and reaches 12%, as much as black, although, when we talk about blue, we actually have to do it in shades: dark if it is a saloon or a station wagon, or, on the other hand, of course, cooler and “electric” for SUVs.

Conversely, silver and red are, from the usual color palette, the least chosen, with 9% and 5%, respectively. Silver, actually, tends to be confused with gray, but it is a shade halfway between this color and white and, although it was fashionable back in the 90s, it has lost its popularity among drivers.

In the case of red, the message is clear: no matter how wide the range of colors, the more neutral, the more acceptance; hence it has, at least for the moment, little sign of becoming the next “gray.”

According to the Unoauto spokesperson, Ignacio García Rojí, “although the striking colors are, at the moment of truth, in the purchase, quite residual, It is not strange to see in the model launches some really out of the ordinary, even bicolor, which are the nightmare of insurers. In reality, there is a lot of marketing and psychology behind it, and it is that a striking or garish color seen on the street is a great advertisement for the model, although later in the dealership we become more conservative and there are shades that we do not want to see even in paint ” .