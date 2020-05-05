The clean diet It is a diet that can help you detoxify your body. It consists of suppressing or regulating all those ingredients or foods that contribute toxins to a greater or lesser degree to your body.

Next, we will talk a little more about the clean diet so that you have enough information to consider it as a possible future diet.

What is a clean diet?

Within the advice of the National Osteoporosis Society in the United Kingdom, they recommend avoiding the most extreme forms of the so-called “clean diet” (“clean eating”).

This is revealed by a BBC article that defines a clean diet as a diet where all those junk foods do not take place they do not pose a healthy burden to your body, like refined sugar.

Although nutritionist Catherine Collins revealed in the cited article that “clean eating infers that a plant-based diet it will make you slimmer, it will give you a better physical condition and greater longevity” However, it worries him when on social networks they recommend eliminating entire food groups such as dairy and wheat without suggesting an alternative.

The name of the diet is based on the fact that the body cleanses itself from food and meals that fill it with toxins and potentially dangerous elements, such as trans fats and bad cholesterol.

It is a diet that relies heavily on combinations of fruits and vegetables, as well as the inclusion of cereals, lean meats, fresh fish and seafood. All of these foods, when not packaged, represent very healthy food sources for the body.

But more extreme versions may contemplate the exclusion of gluten, grains, dairy, and even advocate a raw food diet, applying restrictions that can become obsessive habits.

What foods are left out of the clean diet?

Photo: Pixabay

The diet clean does not cover processed foods, such as sausages, frozen and canned foods. For example, canned sardines and tuna cannot be part of the clean diet despite being caught.

Secondly, demands the abolition of junk food and trans food. In other words, you shouldn’t consume anything that comes from the street or fast food establishments.

The clean diet requires you to regulate your consumption of processed sugar and salt, a situation that should not bother you if you know healthier alternatives, such as honey for sugar and ajinomoto for salt.

The clean diet attaches importance to home-cooked meals, and also to the fact of not skipping any food, especially breakfast. If you follow these and other directions, and don’t push it to the extreme, you probably won’t encounter any inconvenience with this diet.

However, we do not recommend starting this or any other diet, without consulting a nutritionist about the effects or consequences it can have on your body.

