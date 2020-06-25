With 35 satellites in orbit, China completed the latest phase of its ambitious BDS geolocation system. For both military and civilian services, this alternative to American GPS promises access to more accurate data and better coverage.

With the latest satellite in the Beidou-3 system going into orbit, China took the final step to achieve global coverage of its own navigation system, BDS.

The Asian country seeks independence of the Global Positioning System, known by its acronym in English Gps, created and managed by the United States government and used almost everywhere in the world.

The new Chinese bet seeks to overcome it because, with 35 satellites and an investment of $ 10 billion, BDS promises better and more accurate global navigation coverage than GPS.

GPS independence is something that Russia also achieved with its system GLONASS. In the European Union they also have their own, the Galileo.

Experts believe BDS has yet to be tested: “Developing and operating a global satellite navigation system is very difficult,” says Brian Weeden, director of the Secure World Foundation, a think-thank based in Washington DC.



. With the launch of the Long March 3B rocket, China put satellite 35 of its BDS system into orbit.

The Beidou-3 launch, the latest in the scheme, had been scheduled for last week, but was delayed after technical problems were encountered with the Long March 3B rocket.

This Tuesday, it was launched into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, a valley surrounded by mountains in southwest China.

“The satellite has entered orbit and deployed its solar panels. There is no anomaly, the launch has been a complete success, “Commander Yin Xiangyuan said on state television, the . Agency reported.

What are the advantages of BDS?

China’s space program has been developing rapidly in the past 20 years, as Beijing has allocated more funds to develop the country’s own high-tech systems.

Beidou (Big Dipper, in Chinese) is considered a significant step as it will give access to geolocation information to both military and civil activities.



. BDS information is used by China’s military, such as in submarine navigation.

He Beidou Satellite Navigation System, or BDS, It is made up of a “constellation” of satellites that has been launched in three phases.

The first, Beidou-one It consisted of three satellites operating since 2000. Beidou-two upgraded capacity since 2011 with 10 more satellites to cover the Asia-Pacific region.

But with the addition of 22 more in the program Beidou-3 Starting in 2015, the system will achieve global coverage this year and will outperform GPS at various points.

One is the availability of satellites, since the BDS has 35 while the GPS uses 32, It will also outnumber the GLONASS (26) and Galileo (26, for the moment) systems.

Beijing ensures that its system will have a location accuracy of 10 centimeters, while in the GPS it is 30 centimeters.



BBCChina began its deployment of satellites in the 2000s.

BDS also offers communication services thanks to its higher bandwidth, in addition to incorporating more stable and accurate atomic clocks, according to the Chinese Academy of Space Technology.

Chinese phones Huawei, Xaimi and OnePlus already have access to BDS.

Point-to-point precise services, called PPPs, are at the service of thousands of taxis, buses and motorists, but also of the armed forces to carry out attacks.



.Thousands of taxis and buses in China already have access to the BDS system.

Yang Changfeng, one of the project leaders, told the Chinese state newspaper Global Times that his system is compatible with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, so users will be able to choose the one with the best coverage.

According to Beijing, some 200 countries have already applied to China for BDS technologies.

An opportunity from China

Originally designed for the Chinese military to reduce dependence on GPS, BDS has become a business opportunity for China as its coverage has expanded.

Thirty countries participating in the ambitious New Silk Road plan already have access to it.

“There certainly is an aspect of this that has to do with expanding influence, but part of that is also with regard to economic security,” Alexandra Stickings of the Royal United Services Institute for Defense Studies and the BBC said. Security.



.China hopes to add more countries to its geolocation system by having more capacity.

“The main advantage of having your own system is access security, in the sense that it does not depend on another country to provide it. The United States could deny user access to certain areas, for example, in times of conflict, “he explains.

For Blaine Curcio, founder of Orbital Gateway Consulting, a Hong Kong-based satellite market research firm, “We are likely to see a greater bifurcation of the world in two fields: pro-China and pro-United States“

“And from this perspective, those who become pro-China may be more likely to mistrust the satellite navigation services of the United States and the European Union,” he told the BBC.



.China’s satellite program has had an investment of $ 10 billion.

Despite its technological sophistication, experts like Brian Weeden point out that the BDS system has a weak point.

A bidirectional transmission process involving satellites that send signals to Earth and devices that transmit signals back.

This can compromise precision and needs to more spectrum bandwidth. By contrast, GPS devices do not have to transmit signals to satellites.

