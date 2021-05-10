What is the cause of this rare medical condition?

In general, tears of a healthy person are transparent like the Water. After all, it is its main ingredient. However, certain pathologies can affect its composition and, also, its Colour. A good example of this is the tears of blood. But they are not the only ones. There are also black tears.

It is a condition, called melanodacryorrhea, which can occur from different origins, although the most common is the silver poisoning, also known as argyria. It is not known exactly how these secretions can become jet-black from metal, although there is a well-accepted theory on this.

The origin of black tears

In general, poisoning caused by exposure to silver manifests itself in the color of the skin, which turns to a grayish or black tone.

Silver poisoning is mostly manifested in skin color

However, other parts of the body can also be colored, such as the mucous membranes that line the eyes and inside of the mouth. The origin of this poisoning is very varied. Cases have been reported in workers in sectors in which this metal is a frequent part of their work, such as jewelry, photography or mining. Also by contact with contaminated fluids and food. In addition, in the past it was common for it to occur after certain medical and surgical treatments. For example, silver nitrate was used to treat epilepsy and other neurological disorders and colloidal silver was used with antimicrobial purposes.

At present its use has declined a lot, after being replaced by safer options, and it is barely maintained only in some medical devices or in fillings and splints in which the amount of said metal is minimal.

Yes it has been detected in certain supplements and traditional remedies unregulated, hence it is important to avoid them.

What are the causes?

Whatever the route of intoxication, what is clear is that not all people develop black tears. But why some do?

A case of black tears caused by melanoma has also been reported

According to a case report published in 2010, it could be a mechanical inoculation. This means that it would be the patient himself who would transfer the silver present in the ocular mucosa to the rubbing eyes.

In this same study, they recalled that the pigmentation resulting from silver deposits in the body it is irreversible. Therapies such as chelation or dermabrasion, but they have been shown to be ineffective.

Although argyria is the most common cause of the appearance of black tears, Cases for other diseases have also been documented. For example, in 2008 one was reported due to uveal melanoma. However, the authors of the publication acknowledge that this 71-year-old man’s was an extremely rare case.

Read this too …