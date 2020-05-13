Your brain. Our brain. The brains of millions of people who have been living in seclusion for weeks. Finally, we know a little more about its characteristics. And therefore, what to expect. The findings come from the Department of Neuroscience and Cognitive Sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), according to a post published in bioRxiv.

The study seems prescient: the results were obtained before the outbreak of the new coronavirus occurred and confinement measures were taken. The researchers focused their work on social isolation. They asked a group of volunteers to spend a day in a room without seeing anyone and without leaving. One day, just a short day, since it was 10 hours. Still, that isolation time was enough to disrupt the functioning of their respective brains.

The brain in social fasting

The psychologist Livia Tomova and other scientists started from the hypothesis that situations of forced isolation represent the equivalent of social fasting; as a deprivation of food, but transferred to human relationships. In order to verify this, they analyzed the brain activity of the isolated participants with functional magnetic resonance imaging and compared it with that of people who had fasted throughout the day.

They showed images of food to those who had abstained from eating as they explored their brain reactions. Instead, participants who had been confined saw images of groups of people socializing, talking, and hanging out together. The researchers found that in the brains of the subjects who had fasted, food observation activated two regions of the midbrain, the ventral tegmental area and substantia nigra, where neurons that secrete the neurotransmitter dopamine are housed.

An overmotivated brain

These dopaminergic pathways are essential for motivation, since they drive us to obtain satisfaction through behaviors related to our survival. Eating in the first place, but also having sex or acquiring information about our environment. The most surprising finding of the study was that in confined people, the vision of social groups produced exactly the same brain activation as in those who had fasted and observed food images: intense activity in the ventral tegmental area and substantia nigra . This suggests that the motivation to be in contact with a group of people is identical to the motivation to eat.

When dopamine is scarce

What conclusions can be drawn from this work? First, the motivation systems linked to neurons in the ventral tegmental area and substantia nigra are vital. If we fast too long, we will die. If we remain isolated too long, we will die socially. Previous animal studies have shown that they tend to activate these motivational circuits by ingesting more food, or even taking drugs if the experimental device allows it. Therefore, confinement will put people at risk of addiction.

This has been verified, at least, in animals during the first phases of social isolation. When the situation continues, the system tends to weaken. Motivation generally decreases, which is characteristic of depression or what the psychologist Martin Seligman calls learned helplessness: when for a long time you don’t get what you need for life, you end up giving up.

You who live on the other side of the door

But there may be a way out. If we maintain the analogy of fasting, social isolation can also be considered a tool for regeneration. Eating less sometimes stimulates the hidden resources of our body. In the same way, seeing fewer people could stimulate our psychic resources. Social fasting does not imply a total deprivation of human relationships, but a restriction. It’s about refocusing on the few congeners we see. But that implies really “fasting”. Spending time alone really is probably the prerequisite for verifying the immense value of a human presence, even that of someone in the next room.

Sébastien Bohler

Reference: “The need to connect: Acute social isolation causes neural crarving responses similar to hunger”. L. Tomova et al in bioRxiv, article published online March 27, 2020.

