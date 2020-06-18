A genetic analysis of patients with COVID-19

released Wednesday indicates that blood group could influence whether

someone develops severe symptoms of the disease.

Scientists who compared the genes of thousands

of patients in Europe found that those with type A blood were more

prone to developing a serious illness, while those with type O

they were less likely.

The report published in New England magazine

The Journal of Medicine does not prove that there is a connection to the blood group,

But it corroborates an earlier report from China on the link.

“Most of us dismissed it because it was

a very crude study ”, commented Dr. Parameswaran Hari, specialist in

Blood at the Wisconsin School of Medicine on the China report. With

the new job, “now I think so,” he said. “It could be very important.”

However, other scientists called for caution.

Evidence that the blood group has a

Paper is “preliminary … not a sufficient signal to be sure,” he said.

the doctor Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in

San Diego.

The study, which involved scientists from Italy,

Spain, Denmark, Germany and other nations, compared around 2,000

patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 with several thousand people who

were healthy, developed mild symptoms of the disease, or were

asymptomatic.

The researchers linked the variations of

six genes with the probability of serious symptoms, including some that

They could play a role in people’s vulnerability to the virus. Too

they linked blood groups to possible risks.

Most genetic studies like this one

are much larger, so it would be important to see if other scientists can

review other patient groups to see if they find the same links,

Topol pointed out.

Many researchers have searched for clues around

why some people who get the coronavirus get sick from

gravity and others not so much.

Being older or being a man seems to increase the risk,

and scientists have reviewed genes as another possible influencing factor

in the severity of the disease.

There are four main blood groups: A, B,

AB and O, and are determined “by the proteins on the surface of the

red blood cells, “said Dr. Mary Horowitz, scientific director at the

Center for International Research on Blood and Marrow Transplants.

People with type O blood are better able to

recognize certain proteins as foreign and that can extend to proteins in

the surface of the virus, Hari explained.

During the SARS outbreak, the syndrome

acute respiratory illness caused by a genetic cousin of the coronavirus that

caused the current pandemic, “it was observed that people with type O blood were

less likely to develop severe symptoms, “he added.