What is the ‘black fungus’? The silent killer of diabetics with Covid that has activated the alerts in India

The mucormycosis, an infection known colloquially as ‘black fungus’ It has become the umpteenth headache for doctors in India, a country that suffers a tragic second wave of coronavirus that has collapsed hospitals and has led this country to become the main focus of the pandemic at the moment.

Doctors in this country of more than 1,300 million inhabitants warn of an increase in ‘black fungus’ infections in Covid patients believed to have recovered. Although there are no complete data for all of India, in the State of Chandigarh, the Medical Education and Research Institute (PGI) has noted a 30% increase in cases.

“A tsunami of mucormycosis is coming that threatens to kill patients who were saved from Covid. It is necessary to rationalize the unbridled use of steroids, “alerted an Indian surgeon to the local newspaper Times of India last Thursday.

Is rare, but life-threatening, disease it usually affects patients with previous health problems or who take immunosuppressive drugs, explains the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC for its acronym in English) on its website. The diabetics or patients who have had long-term use of corticosteroids They are one of the groups with the highest risk of becoming infected.

When it affects the lungs, the main symptoms of this disease are fever, cough, chest pain and shortness of breath, while if the infection is rhinocerebral in nature it can cause facial inflammation on only one side of the face, headache. , nasal or sinus congestion and the appearance of black lesions on the nose or upper inner part of the mouth that get worse quickly.

This condition produces a very acute pain and even blindness and can be fatal in half of the cases. The most common and effective rapid treatment is an injection of amphotericin B, a broad spectrum antifungal that is becoming scarce in India.