What is the big data

Each person generates about 1.5 gigabytes of data a day for their use of the Internet, according to data from Universia España. If we extrapolate this figure to billions of people connected to the network around the world, the amount of raw data that is produced on a daily basis is gigantic.

Faced with such a volume of information, the challenge was to stock up on techniques that allow all this data to be stored and analyzed in order to draw conclusions by identifying behaviors or patterns and, in this way, provide intelligent solutions for the digital environment.

This challenge is being met through what is known as big data. From NIUS, we tell you exactly what this big data is about:

Definition of big data

Big data is a huge and complex set of data that cannot be processed or analyzed through traditional databases, but rather require more sophisticated and specific infrastructures and technological tools to be able to collect, manage and analyze this data.

The term big data also refers to set of technologies created that allow to store, manage and process massive information, in order to find and identify patterns that allow finding solutions when there is a saturation of data.

Big data is characterized by the “three V”:

Volume: Data is growing rapidly and this boom has to be accompanied by further development of technological applications. Otherwise, it would be very difficult to store all the information that can be collected. Such is the volume of data that is handled that the lowest units of information are usually terabytes, reaching up to zettabytes.

Velocity: The increase of information requires applications that speed up the step that goes from the storage and processing of the data until the fully processed information reaches the user.

Variety: The degree of complexity of the technological solutions in charge of managing this data is even higher as a consequence of the diversity of origins of the information obtained. What is achieved is to achieve a homogeneous whole despite the fact that the information sources are heterogeneous.

Big data utilities

For many companies, corporations and organizations, big data can be very useful, especially when the databases and tools available to them no longer have the capacity to cover the volume, speed and variety of existing information. In turn, you can increase your productivity and competitiveness.

Big data can provide up to three different types of analysis:

Descriptive analysis: It answers the question of “What happened and why?” In this sense, it gives meticulous details about the information extracted, that is, it makes a diagnosis and reflects a pattern of the data.

Predictive analysis: Based on the analysis of the data collected, it can be estimated that certain events will occur.

Prescriptive analysis: In this case, solutions are offered to certain scenarios that have occurred or may happen.