One of the main concerns of parents is the baby’s crying. This occurs in many cases and situations, so learning to differentiate and react to it is extremely important.

According to the Healty Children Organization, crying even helps babies release tension. So we must remain calm and help them satisfy their needs.

Reasons why they cry

If you are a first-time parent, you may not know the specific reasons why your baby cries. And is that the crying baby will tell you if he is hungry, annoyed, or uncomfortableAnd you may even express discomfort because you have already relieved yourself.

In addition, you must take into account that the crying produced on different occasions is different. As you get to know him, you will be able to distinguish what he wants to express.

At first it will be difficult to know if you cry because you are hungry or because you have pooped, or because something hurts or bothers you. This is especially common when your teeth are coming out. Crying even indicates that you may have a health problem.

How to react

It is important that you know how to react to your baby’s cry and not despair. Caring for your little one under stress or discomfort will not be good for you or the child. If he is crying because he just woke up, it is the most normal thing in the world, you just have to carry it and let him know that you are there.

On the other hand, try feeding it. If he calms down, then it is because he is hungry. But if checking your diaper is dirty, first change the child and then feed him. It is important to attend to the hygiene of the little one.

If he cries for no reason, check the temperature to rule out that he is sick. Other things you can do is rock it in a stroller or rocking chair. Or carry it in your arms and walk it. You can also ask for the help of your partner or another family member to help calm you down.

This will help you relieve your own stress and you will have other support points. In addition, it will help your baby become familiar with other faces and can recognize them later.