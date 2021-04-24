What is the best way to prevent food allergies in children

There comes a time in the lives of babies when parents begin to worry about possible food allergies and that is when they move to the stage of start with solid foods. It is a delicate time in which some children tend to have serious and even life-threatening food allergies. Considering the data released by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, approximately 8% of children have a food allergy. Of them, about 40% have had a serious reaction. A food allergy occurs when the body reacts to a particular protein, usually shortly after a food is eaten or ingested, and children are a fairly vulnerable population.

Allergies occur when the immune system makes a mistake. Normally, the immune system It protects us from germs, disease, and infection by making antibodies that help us fight bacteria, viruses, and other tiny organisms that can make us sick. However, when you have a food allergy, the immune system will mistakenly treat some component of a certain food as if it were potentially dangerous. This is what happens with any allergy, whether it is to a medicine (such as penicillin), to pollen in the air (from grass, flowers, and trees), or to a food, such as peanuts. Therefore, the substance that triggers the allergic reaction is not harmful in itself, but the way the body reacts to it is.

Therefore, pediatricians and various specialists recommend that parents stay informed about allergies and how to deal with them, especially considering that they exist many myths and misconceptions around the subject. While the idea of ​​a serious food allergy seems scary, there are some things parents can do to help prevent allergies. In principle, the experts emphasize that the main thing is to breastfeed the baby, in fact there are studies in which exclusive breastfeeding is verified during the first four to six months, significantly reduces the chances of suffering from food allergies than in those babies fed with formula. Even if feeding your baby only breast milk is not an option, partial breastfeeding or expressed or donated breast milk can also bring similar benefits.

Another of the most important recommendations is addressed to mothers, it is important that during the pregnancy and lactation period, women pay special attention to following a balanced and varied diet. You don’t need to worry about setting dietary restrictions or avoiding potentially allergenic foods like nuts, legumes (peanuts, soybeans), eggs, and cow’s milk. In fact, include those foods it can have a protective effect and help prevent allergies in the future. Exposing kids to common food allergens early on is also proven to not be as scary as it sounds. This is pointed out by a study in which it was shown that the early introduction of peanuts in Israel is actually considered a method to prevent peanut allergies in the country.

Doctors and scientists involved in studying the subject have stated that they report a great difference in the number of allergies due to the early introduction of all these allergenic foods, mainly eggs, dairy, peanuts, nuts, fish and shellfish. It is worth mentioning that these six allergens are responsible for 90% of food allergies. One of the most recognized recommendations is the suggestion of Stanford Children’s Health specialists, who advise the following: once babies begin to eat less allergenic foods, such as grains, fruits and vegetables, it is recommended that parents start to introduce potential allergens between four and six months of age. In fact, it has been proven that delaying the introduction for longer can increase the risk of the baby developing allergies.

Another of the most frequently asked questions is what to do with existing allergies. One of the most common in children is peanut allergy and the recommendation in principle is for parents, although it is important to be cautious with exposure to peanuts and products that contain it. tree nuts are not necessarily prohibited. In fact, one of the most common myths is to believe that children allergic to peanuts are also allergic to other nuts, which may apply in some cases, but not in all. It is worth mentioning that peanuts are a peanut or legume, while walnuts and other similar variants belong to the family of nuts. That is, if a child is allergic to peanuts It is not automatically allergic to almonds or cashews. This is a big mistake that parents often make, which is why proper medical supervision is essential and very useful since it allows children to explore with good control the response of children to other nuts.

In addition, another of the key points is to know the difference between the different ways children can react to food. That is, food allergies, intolerances and sensitivities are unique and each child will require a different treatment, here is a brief summary of the main differences:

– Allergy caused by specific reactions to a protein. Symptoms range from mild to life-threatening and include skin or stomach problems or bloating, and severe symptoms are loss of consciousness or anaphylaxis (shortness of breath, rash, nausea, vomiting, and shock).

– Food sensitivity. It presents with problems digesting certain dietary proteins, such as wheat. Common symptoms include stomach problems and bloating.

– Food intolerance. It occurs when the body does not produce enough of the enzyme needed to digest a food, such as lactose intolerance.

As a last recommendation it is important to say that parents should also take into account that many things can cause symptoms that resemble a food allergy. Therefore, the most important thing is a good planning of meals and knowing our children, before any reaction it is recommended to consult first with the pediatrician or an expert doctor in allergies. It is worth mentioning that to diagnose an allergy as such, different tests must be performed and when confirmed, a plan created by a specialist must be followed to control the allergy, based on the characteristics and symptoms of each child.

