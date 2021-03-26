What is the best way to improve your current mortgage?

How to lower the interest on a mortgage.

Four or five years ago, taking out a mortgage with a fixed interest of around 2% or a variable one of around Euribor plus 1.50% was considered a good deal. Since then, however, the rates offered by banks have fallen by more than half a percentage point, so there are many who would like to modify their original conditions to pay lower fees. This change it can be done in three ways: with a mortgage subrogation to change banks, with the signing of a new loan or with a novation of the contract. Now, which of these operations is the most convenient? We will see it next.

What is a mortgage subrogation?

Subrogate a mortgage loan consists of transferring it to another bank without the need to cancel the contract. Spanish regulations allow modifying, through this operation, the price of the credit (lower its interest, remove commissions, go from the variable rate to the fixed one …) or the repayment term (lengthen or shorten it).

By law, Most of the expenses associated with the subrogation of a mortgage must be paid by the bank (Notary and registry fees and agency fees). Now, the client is responsible for paying the cost of the home appraisal (about 300 euros on average) and that of the possible subrogation commission, which can cost between 0% and 2% of the pending amount depending on the date on which the transferred credit was signed and what is indicated in the original deed.

As for the conditions that can be obtained with this operation, it will depend on what the bank to which the loan is transferred proposes. With the Bankia mortgage subrogationFor example, it is possible to lower the interest up to Euribor plus 0.99% (at a variable rate) or up to 1.85% (at a fixed rate), with the condition that the payroll is paid directly to this entity.

What does it mean to sign a new loan to refinance another one?

Another way to lower the interest on our mortgage is take out a new mortgage loan, with a lower rate, to pay it off. With this operation, it is also possible to modify any aspect of the original contract: increase the capital or the term, remove commissions, add or delete joint owners …

To do this, however, you have to pay more expenses. On the one hand, those associated with the constitution of the new mortgage, which would be the appraisal of the home and the possible opening commission (although it is not usually applied). And on the other, those associated with the liquidation of the previous loan: the costs of registration cancellation (about 1,000 euros between the fees of the notary, the registry and the agency) and the possible commission for early repayment, which has the same limits as that of subrogation.

It should be said, yes, that certain banks bear part or all of these expenses. For example, with Bring your Mortgage to Openbank service There is no opening commission or appraisal. And if the new loan has a fixed rate, the registration cancellation fees do not have to be paid either (the commission for early repayment can be financed). Openbank allows you to lower the interest to obtain a fixed rate from 1.30% or a variable one from Euribor plus 0.95%, with a bonus in both cases for direct debiting the payroll and taking out your home insurance.

What is a mortgage novation?

The third option consists of reach an agreement with the bank to modify the interest rate (and any other aspect) of the mortgage; something known as a contract novation. The entity, yes, must agree. In addition, you can propose other changes to accept the lower cost of the loan: add guarantees (endorsements or joint owners), contract several of your products …

To make a novation you also have to pay money: the cost of the appraisal (if the bank requests it), the notary and registration expenses (about 0.5% of the pending amount), the management (about 400 euros on average) and the possible commission for novation, whose cost is usually between 0% and 1.5% of the outstanding capital.

So … what is the best option?

As we can see, the cost of these three operations can vary greatly depending on the commissions included in the original mortgage deed. Likewise, the savings obtained will ultimately depend on the conditions obtained after the modification, so it cannot be said that one option is better than the others in all cases.

The recommended thing, therefore, is talk with the bank in which we have the mortgage and also go to other entities to request a surrogacy offer or a new loan. In this way, we will be able to compare the different options, calculate how much we would pay and how much we would save with each one and choose the one that works best for us.