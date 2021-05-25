What is the best time to go for a walk?

Did you know that walking can be the secret to sleeping better, improving your mood, and even reducing your risk of heart disease and diabetes?

But what does scientific research say about when and how it is best to do it? And because?

Let’s start with the first question: Will it matter when we go out for a walk?

Walking is very good at any time of the day or night, but Studies indicate that going out in the morning has some additional benefits.

Because it’s not just about movement but also about light.

Natural light is vital and always good, however it is not the same to go out at lunch or in the afternoon or perhaps after work than in the morning hours, as the latter option alerts our body and brain that the day has begun.

The luminosity helps to adjust our internal clock, the one that tells your body when to sleep and when to wake up; your morning walk will confirm that the day has started and so at night, when you want to sleep, your body will be ready to do so.

The morning exposure will reduce the production of melatonin, the hormone that encourages us to go to sleep, and that will make you feel very awake.

So if you have difficulty falling asleep, it may be that you are not getting enough natural light, particularly in the morning; Exposing yourself to it will help you.

What’s more, research shows that it can have a positive impact on the quantity and quality of sleep, preventing you from waking up during the night and helping your sleep to be deeper and better.

So early?

But what if you’re really not an early riser?

So early?! (Photo: Getty Images)

Although the world is populated by owls and larks – as night owls and early risers are known – it is the latter who tend to impose their preferences.

If you are an owl that is being pressured to change, a simple trick to train yourself is precisely the morning walk, which according to the experts begins to give results in a matter of weeks.

Y don’t worry if you can’t get up early at first: the idea is to go for a walk within two hours after you wake up.

This can also help you if you work shifts or if your working hours are not the conventional ones.

Blue light

However, if you are awake when the sun is rising, even better.

Although it may seem that the day is not very bright, it is when there is a greater proportion of blue light or short wavelength light, to which our receptors are particularly sensitive and can have a positive effect.

At dawn. (Photo: Getty Images)

One of the peculiarities of your biological clock is that its time it is not 24 hours normally, but a little more.

The bright light restores the rhythm every morning and for some reason, and that’s particularly beneficial especially for those who live in regions where there is winter.

As the days are shorter, there is less light and the body loses synchrony, something that lowers the mood for some people and can even cause depression for others.

Resetting our clocks in the morning helps prevent us from feeling tired and groggy, and it’s not just about melatonin levels: exposure to daylight also triggers the release of a chemical called serotonin, that makes us feel good.

It’s a natural mood booster and it’s so powerful that it can really reset your brain chemistry.

We already know when it is better to go for a walk. The next question is …

Like walking?

Quickly, vigorously, energetically.

That’s what Marie Murphy, a professor of exercise and health at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, who led a huge study on the subject, found out.

At a good pace. (Photo: Getty Images)

“We collected surveys of 11 different populations in which people were asked how long and how fast they walked. Then we did a statistical analysis to see what effect it had on cardiovascular disease mortality and cancer mortality, “Murphy explained to the BBC.

“We found that, in the case of cancer mortality, simply walking more reduced the risk, but for cardiovascular diseases walking quickly gave better protection ”.

“The risk of cardiovascular diseases is reduced between 10% and 20% if you walk faster.”

But What do you mean ‘faster’?

You will know if you are walking at the pace that benefits you the most, says the expert, “when you feel your heartbeat, heat and a breathing rate higher than usual, but without taking your breath away when you talk.”

“We tend to tell people that is when you can talk but you can’t sing.”

Regarding whether it is better to go for a walk before or after breakfast, Murphy notes that “the evidence is mixed.”

“If you walk fasted you may have better effects on glycemic control and there is some evidence that it might be better for losing weight,” although there are studies showing how walking after breakfast helps the body process fat and sugar.

“For me, you’ve already spent a night on a fast so it’s probably best to at least put something in your system to get you going.”

How much?

So: you have to walk at a pace that prevents you from singing but not talking, hopefully in the morning and perhaps better after breakfast … but for how long?

“Current guidelines state that people should be physically active during 30 minutes a day“.

How about a while in the morning and another in the afternoon, when it is easier to meet friends? (Photo: Getty Images)

And while we’ve talked a lot about the benefits of those walks happening in the morning hours, that doesn’t mean they should be 30 straight minutes of activity.

“Walking is perfect for dividing sessions throughout the day, unlike other types of exercise.”

If you prefer to walk for a bit in the morning, maybe again after lunch and in the evening, “the benefits are exactly the same. What’s more, we believe that they could be a little higher because you are stimulating your metabolism more times ”.

In fact, Murphy thinks that now that so many of us are working from home, this model is optimal as it implies that “you stop sitting two or three times during the day, reactivating the circulation and the brain.”

So if you are thinking about what you could do to improve your physical and mental health, how about going out for a walk? But at a brisk pace!

