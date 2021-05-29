What is the best time of day to exercise and lose weight?

One of the best methods to lose weight is to exercise, but we don’t always have the time available to do it, nor do we know when it’s the best time of the day.

As reported in the Klucky’s Nutrition Reviews blog, studies show that completing more than 250 minutes of exercise per week causes clinically significant weight loss.

But all people lose weight differently due to different reasons. There are people who just by exercising do not lose weight, or even some who take time many months to do it.

Reasons why weight loss is slower for some programs they are biological. These are some of them:

Lower total daily energy expenditure than energy intake. This means that you consume more energy than you use, so you will continue to gain weight.Resting metabolic rate reductions. A lower resting metabolic rate ensures lower energy expenditure. Therefore, it is likely that you have an excess of calories Compensatory energy intake. That’s eating more food because you’re exercising or have been fasting Body composition differences. Those with more muscles use more energy. So you have to build muscle mass, genetic makeup, natural hormonal and biological responses.

All of these can affect how much weight you lose. So it is possible that a weight loss exercise regimen will work for someone not be the best for someone else.

A study published in Nature reveals the association between exercise and time in weight loss and the components of energy balance.

In this study, overweight, obese, and physically inactive adults completed a controlled study of 10 months. It was a supervised exercise program. Of these participants, some exercised in the morning between 7:00 and 11:59 in the morning. Others exercised at night between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

After this 10-month study, the participants’ overall weight loss was calculated. And weight loss was found to be greater in the early hours of the morning than at night. People who followed an early morning exercise regimen they lost significantly more weight.

These results simply mean that timing your exercise may be important for weight loss or weight management. Weight loss was greater in people who exercised in the morning. In other words, this study shows that if you exercise in the morning, you can lose more weight.