What is the best strategy for the Austrian F1 GP?

The rain it can be an interesting travel companion for the 20 drivers of Formula 1 2021 in the ninth round of the season. Rainfall forecasts vary enormously from one supplier to another, but the liquid element could fall before the race of the Austrian GP and condition the strategies and the start of the event.

We are going to analyze the strategic possibilities that Pirelli offers after two days of filming at the Red Bull Ring … rain permitting.

The best strategies for the 2021 Austrian GP of F1: when to stop and which tires to fit?

Six cars will start in the top 10 on medium (yellow) tires this Sunday, already introducing an important variable in the Austrian GP’s strategic war. In addition to the top five, where a surprising Lando Norris will start second, George Russell will try to complete Saturday’s run with the Williams from the eighth starting box.

But the rain can condition the first bars of the ninth race of the season and shuffle the cards a bit more. In addition, they are expected temperatures notably inferior to those of the classification of Saturday.

This is what Pirelli expects for the Austrian GP (71 laps), after the millions of data collected during Friday and Saturday.

The fastest strategy for the Austrian GP is to go two stops. This could be used by those who come out with mediums (yellow), that is, the Red Bull, Mercedes, Norris, Russell and the rest of the 11th to 20th who choose that compound for the start. The first stop would be around lap 20-25 to ride the hard (white), while the second would arrive 20-25 laps later to use a second set of hard. The second best strategy, Instead, it is a single stop and could also be used by the six of the top 10 that will come out yes or yes with means. The key is to extend the life of these until lap 25-30 and ride the hard from there until the end. In neither of these first two options the soft is used, but perhaps someone will mount it at the last minute to try to add the point of return quick. The best strategy for those who go out with soft drinks in Austria (Gasly, Tsunoda, Stroll and Vettel, plus those who opt for it from 12th to 20th) is also going to two stops. Thus, they would have to complete 10-15 laps on the red compound to ride the hard one, before completing another 25-30-lap relay and stopping again to put on four more white tires. Another slower strategy for the Austrian GPAccording to Pirelli, it would also be starting with the middle, stopping on lap 20-25 to ride the hard and, instead, making a second and final stop to return to the middle 16-26 laps from the end of the race.

If there rain or the Safety Car make an appearance, obviously all these calculations will change and the strategy will be totally transformed.

With which tires does each rider go to the 2021 Austrian GP?

1º Max Verstappen – Medium tires (yellow)

2º Lando Norris – Medium tires (yellow)

3rd Sergio Pérez – Medium tires (yellow)

4º Lewis Hamilton– Medium tires (yellow)

5º Valtteri Bottas – Medium tires (yellow)

6º Pierre Gasly – Soft tires (red)

7º Yuki Tsunoda – Soft tires (red)

8º George Russell – Medium tires (yellow)

9º Lance Stroll– Soft tires (red)

10th Carlos Sainz– You can choose starting compound (ranked 11th)

In this Austrian GP there is a curious circumstance, since Sainz will be able to choose compound despite finally coming out in the top 10 and after having fallen in Q2. The reason: the sanction to Sebastian Vettel for bothering Fernando Alonso in the closing stages of the second qualifying round. The German will have to start with the soft (red) from 11th place. The rest of the 12th to 20th grades will also be able to choose compound.

