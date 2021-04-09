What is the best snack to eat when you want to lose weight

Following a diet to lose weight does not mean that you have to deprive yourself of snacks. There are great healthy snack options that you can enjoy as a snack between meals that help keep you from feeling hungry; avoiding overeating during meals.

What is the best snack?

The best snack to lose weight is the one that keeps you full, share Eat This Not That. But it is not that simple. In turn, it must be nutritious, healthy and not be too high in calories.

The MedlinePlus Medical Encyclopedia indicates that the sandwich should have enough calories to satisfy you, but not too many to promote unwanted weight gain. In a nutshell

Protein and fiber

Ideally, your snacks should contain protein and fiber. This will help you feel full and satisfied for longer. Choose foods that are low in fat and added sugar. You can eat fruits, vegetables, whole grain snacks, and low-fat dairy products.

Examples of protein and fiber combinations? An apple and string cheese or yogurt with fresh fruit.

Healthy snacks with fiber and protein

1. Apple with peanut butter

Spread peanut butter on fresh apple slices. Two tablespoons of peanut butter contain 8 grams of protein and 2 to 3 grams of fiber. In addition, it offers vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B or niacin, iron, potassium and vitamin E.

The apple also provides fiber such as pectin and flavonoids, which are chemicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

2. Greek yogurt with strawberries

Yogurt provides quality protein and stands out for its live bacterial content that favors the intestinal microbiota that can improve your digestive health. It is healthy and nutritious, it also provides calcium, phosphorus, rivoflavin and vitamin B12. Opt for low-fat or fat-free yogurt, 8 oz (224 grams). Choose an option that does not have added sugars.

Strawberries provide fiber, vitamin C and are also rich in anthocyanins, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant pigments that are beneficial for your body.

3. Walnuts, almonds or peanuts

Nuts and peanuts provide you with protein, they are rich in fiber and healthy fats. Good fats can improve blood cholesterol levels, ease inflammation, and stabilize your heart rate. They help keep your blood sugar stable and keep you full longer, helping you avoid less healthy snacks. Enjoy 1 oz. (28 grams).

4. Banana with peanut butter

Spread a tablespoon of peanut butter on a banana. This snack will give you satiety and nutrients. In addition to peanut butter, bananas are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, potassium, and vitamin B6, all of which can help boost your energy levels.

5. Carrot and hummus

Enjoy a cup of regular carrots cut into strips or baby carrots accompanied with hummus. You will find fiber in carrots and while the sauce also provides you with protein, good fats, vitamins and minerals.

These are just a few examples of healthy combinations that include fiber and protein. Fruits and vegetables can be part of multiple snacks. They are rich in vitamins and are low in calories and fat.

