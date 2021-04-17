What is the best smartphone in photography so far in 2021? We let you choose it … blindly

There are no right or wrong tastes and in variety, precisely, there is taste. In the great mobile photographic comparison of this year you saw what the results seemed to us and now You have to choose which mobile is the one that takes the best photos … Blindly.

That is, in this case we will see which smartphone of the seven we tested you like the most in general, but making a count of your votes without knowing which mobile has taken which photo in each of the scenes. We put several of them, both during the day and at night, but instead of labeling with the mobile models we do it with letters so that you can choose the photograph that you like the most in the questionnaire afterwards. At your discretion.

We remind you which are the smartphones that participate in this blind comparison:

Image 1: automatic mode

These photographs are taken in automatic mode, without pulling HDR or high resolutions (in cases where two modes are available).

Image 2: wide angle

These images are made with the wide angle lenses, in automatic mode and without HDR. In this case, all mobiles have a camera of this type.

Image 3: high resolution

These photographs have been taken with the highest resolution shot available on each mobile. We remember in each case:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: 50 megapixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max: 12 megapixels. OnePlus 9 Pro: 48 megapixels. OPPO Find X3 Pro: 50 megapixels. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 108 megapixels. Sony Xperia 5 II: 12 megapixels. Xiaomi Mi 11: 108 megapixels.



Image 4: portrait

These photos are taken with the portrait mode of mobile phones. Not all are activated at the same distance, some being more unstable in this sense, and in some cases the telephoto lens is used, so we will see that sometimes the subject is closer.

Image 5: zoom

These photographs have been taken with the maximum optical zoom available, except where it is not available. We are going to be a bit bad and not remind you of the power in each case, so as not to give you clues (but you have a reminder of the characteristics of the cameras in the initial comparison, you can take a look at all of them):

Image 6: interiors

Photographs in automatic mode. HDR, night mode or high resolution have not been activated in any case.

Image 7: night

Another photograph in automatic mode. Neither has HDR, night mode or high resolution been activated in any of the shots.

Image 8: night portrait

A last test with the portrait mode in conditions much more complicated than in the previous one. Note that in this case we have used the Aperture mode in the Huawei shot (as it is not a human being).

The results … in a few days

You can look and review the photographs unhurriedly and calmly. We will give you a few days to respond and we will publish the results in about a week.

Of course it is completely anonymous and it is not necessary to vote on all questions. We will show you the results in an article, with the vote count and remembering the winning photos. And now yes, alea jacta est.

