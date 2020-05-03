The coronavirus situation has triggered the use of video calling services during confinement. While Zoom has seen meteoric user growth, Microsoft and Google’s alternatives are not far behind either. Facebook even takes a chest to lead this competition. His last bet to achieve this has been Messenger Rooms, a video call service for up to 50 users. Which of these alternatives allows you to hold meetings with more participants? Do they respect the privacy of users? Do they allow you to activate subtitles live or use a virtual background?

EL PAÍS has compared what possibilities Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Hangouts, Google Meet and Messenger Rooms offer. The best option for each user will depend above all on their tastes and needs. In principle, for most individuals, the free services of all these companies offer sufficient functions. Companies, depending on their size, the number of participants they want in their video calls and the work they do on a day-to-day basis, can choose different payment alternatives.

From two to hundreds of participants

In its free version, Zoom allows you to make video calls of up to 100 users. But as long as there are more than three participants, set a limit of 40 minutes per call. Once that time has passed, the meeting automatically ends and a new one needs to start. This basic service, which is designed for private users, may be too small for companies. Zoom offers different paid packages that allow meetings of up to 1,000 participants (a user can see 49 videos at a time on the screen).

Both Zoom, Google and Microsoft have services designed for individuals and companies, as emphasized by Nacho Rodríguez, one of the executive members of the World Telework Association (RWA). Skype, from Microsoft, allows you to make audio calls of up to 50 people for free. “The maximum number of video broadcasts will depend on the platform and the device you use,” says the company on its website. Previously called Skype for Business, Microsoft’s business tool is now Microsoft Teams and allows you to organize video calls of up to 250 people and online events followed by 10,000 attendees.

Google Meet has been created for companies by Google. It is paid and allows video calls of up to 250 users. The private version would be Hangouts, which allows video calls of up to 10 participants for free. Messenger Rooms, which will arrive gradually in the next few days to different countries of the world, will allow video calls of up to 50 people without time limit. Rodríguez, who is also the founder of the conference on telework Nomad City Gran Canaria, remembers that the Facebook alternative is the only one created “exclusively designed for individuals”

Access meetings only by clicking on a link

All of these platforms allow participants to access video calls from their phones, computers, smartphones or tablets. In addition to their respective apps, these services have gradually allowed users to join different meetings more and more easily. For example, Skype recently introduced a tool called Meet Now that allows you to create meetings that any user can access through a link without having the application installed or an account created. Microsoft Teams also allows it and offers other alternatives such as joining from the company’s calendar or chat.

You also don’t have to have a Zoom account to join a meeting. It can be accessed through a link or by entering the meeting ID provided by the organizer and the password on the web. In the case of Google Meet, it is also possible to enter a video call from a link or from the web simply with a meeting code. Hangouts also offers the option to join by link and allows you to add new participants by name, number or email.

With Messenger Rooms, the goal is for users to create video “rooms” that will appear on their Facebook profile. Anyone else who sees them and has the organizer’s permission could join them. At the moment, they can be activated from Facebook Messenger. The social network intends to add this function also to WhatsApp and Instagram. To join a video call, you don’t need to have a Facebook account. Rooms will allow anyone who has shared the “room” to enter from the browser.

From virtual funds to live subtitles

Most of these services allow you to share the screen with others, send documents, record calls or open a simultaneous chat. “We must highlight that of the compared applications, Zoom is the only company that is exclusively dedicated to the development of video conferencing tools, while the rest are by-products of companies that offer many more services,” says Rodríguez.

This makes Zoom offer a wide variety of products to adapt to the needs of each user. The founder of the conference on telework Nomad City Gran Canaria would highlight Zoom’s ability to create different groups within the same meeting “to facilitate the interaction of all users, particularly when more than 10 people participate.”

But in the case of Google and Microsoft services, the rest of the tools developed by both companies “greatly facilitate teamwork.” This is explained by Rodríguez, who emphasizes that in the case of Meet, connecting with Google tools such as email facilitates, for example, contacting other users who use Gmail to locate them and be able to connect easily.

One of the notable options of both Meet and Skype is the possibility of activating live subtitles, which allow you to read what is said in a video call or audio call. While Meet recently announced an ambient noise cancellation option, Skype or Teams allow you to blur the background of the camera during a call. They are not the only ones that allow the user not to show where he is. For example, Zoom offers the possibility of opting for virtual funds that move you anywhere. You can choose from a paradise beach to an office or simply a background of a certain color. Among the functions of Messenger Rooms, the augmented reality filters and some novelties thanks to artificial intelligence such as 360-degree surround backgrounds and ambient lighting stand out.

Omb Zoombombing ’and other security issues

In recent weeks Zoom has been involved in multiple controversies related to security and privacy. While thousands of call recordings have been exposed on the web, according to The Washington Post, some trolls have sneaked into public video conferences and have projected on the screen of other users porn or violent content. This intrusion has been dubbed “zoombombing”.

Companies like Google and SpaceX and even NASA have banned their employees from using it during telecommuting. Fixing many of the vulnerabilities found so far, Zoom recommends that users implement passwords for all their meetings to ensure that uninvited people cannot join and use features such as “waiting room” and mute controls from the hosts.

But Zoom is not the only service that has faced different security holes. Some vulnerabilities have also been found in the past, for example on Skype. Even so, Sergio de Juan-Creix, a lawyer at the Croma law firm and a collaborating professor at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), considers that any of these alternatives is safe. Especially considering that “digital environments are always susceptible to hacking”: “The important thing is that the application used respects privacy, facilitates the exercise of user rights and has a high capacity to react to security breaches “

From location to call data: the data they collect

“Most of these services are free, so it is not surprising that they want something in return, our data,” says Sergio de Juan-Creix, lawyer for the Croma office and professor-collaborator at the UOC. It highlights that all platforms analyzed collect information about the user such as location, call data or metadata – in the case of Zoom, for example, the name of the meeting, the date it is scheduled or the time of incorporation and departure of the participants.

Facebook, which in recent years has been involved in multiple controversies about its privacy policies, has emphasized that it does not collect any information from the audio and video of a video call through Messenger Rooms. But it will save certain information, regardless of whether the user joins through one of its applications or without logging into an account. “If the person does not have a Facebook account, we receive some data such as their device and browser type, product usage information and technical information,” explained in a statement on the service’s privacy. All companies claim to collect the data to provide the service and improve the product experience.

The lawyer stresses that part of the responsibility falls on the participants of the video calls, who can configure the privacy settings of these services: “The question also lies in what we let them do. Some are more intrusive, but the user has a way of limiting the use of their data to those strictly necessary to provide the service. Another thing is that we do not do it, we are permissive or careless. ”

Free and paid versions

Messenger Rooms is a free service. Skype has a free version, but offers multiple subscription plans if you want to call someone’s mobile or landline in different countries. For example, about nine euros a month for 800 minutes of calls to India or eight euros for unlimited minutes to eight destinations in North America. Microsoft Teams offers a free plan and different payment services ranging from four euros to 20 euros per user per month.

While Hangouts is free, in the case of Google Meet, prices range from five euros per user and month to 23 euros per user and month. This amount corresponds to the value of different G Suite packages for companies that, in addition to Meet, incorporate other services such as Gmail, the Google calendar or Drive for companies.

Zoom has a free basic version for private users and three paid packages. One is intended for small teams. Another, for small and medium-sized companies. And the last one, for large companies. Prices range from € 14 to € 19 per month per “host” —with this term, the company refers to the person who schedules, starts and controls the settings of a meeting. The more you pay, the more users can participate in video calls that can be longer and with additional features such as unlimited cloud storage or phone support.

