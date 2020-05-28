It should not be easy to put yourself in the shoes of a screenwriter who must close the final season of a cult series. A recent example may be Game of Thrones, which raised filia and phobias. Of course, it was very difficult to please everyone.

Now, the Title Max website has ranked the 100 best series in history according to IMdB based on the note that users have given to its latest chapters. And yes, you have surely seen and debated many of these endings:

The series with the best endings in history

According to this, this is the ranking of the series with a better ending, with Breaking Bad in the lead with that ending that left us breathless but also closed very well all the open plots in the series.

They are followed by the recent HBO’s Chernobyl or the mythical The Office, along with Friends or closing the Top-10 Spartacus.

Breaking Bad— “Felina” (9.9 / 10)

Chernobyl— “Vichnaya Pamyat” (9.9 / 10)

The Office— “Finale” (9.8 / 10)

Avatar: The Last Airbender— “Sozin’s Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang” (9.8 / 10)

Person of Interest— “Return 0” (9.8 / 10)

The Americans— “START” (9.8 / 10)

Hannibal— “The Wrath of the Lamb” (9.8 / 10)

Friends— “The Last One: Part 2” (9.7 / 10)

Parks and Recreation— “One Last Ride: Part 2” (9.7 / 10)

Spartacus— “Victory” (9.7 / 10)

The 10 series with the worst endings in history

Now let’s go the other way. What is the series with the worst ending? Well there is House of Cards, a series that in his release must be said that he saw his plans disrupted by the sexual scandals of Kevin Spacey that forced him away from the cast. Two and a half men, Game of Thrones itself or Dexter, are also here.

House of Cards— “Chapter 73” (2.6 / 10)

Two and a Half Men— “Of Course He’s Dead: Part 2” (3.9 / 10)

Game of Thrones— “The Iron Throne” (4.2 / 10)

Dexter— “Remember the Monsters?” (4.6 / 10)

True Blood— “Thank You” (5.1 / 10)

Pretty Little Liars— “Til DeAth Do Us Part” (5.5 / 10)

How I Met Your Mother – “Last Forever: Part 2” (5.6 / 10)

The Brady Bunch— “The Hair-Brained Scheme” (5.7 / 10)

Baywatch— “Rescue Me” (5.9 / 10)

The Good Wife— “End” (5.9 / 10)

Do you miss less series like Los Serrano and its mythical ending? Well, the ranking only chooses among the 100 most important series in history, and they did not both.