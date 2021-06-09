What is the best oil for cooking? Sunflower, olive, canola? | Tec Review

In the green branches it was born, in the mill they crushed it and then took it to the kitchen to dress or fry. It is the oil, by the way, very popular in Mexican gastronomy. What is the best oil for cooking? The healthiest?

Tec Review interviewed three nutritionists who clarified doubts about this ingredient, which “makes even the stones taste good”, As a popular saying among Mexican housewives of the mid-twentieth century used to go.

Do you have to install water filters in your house? We tell you about the quality of the water

What is the best oil for cooking?

Of olive tree, the king of oils

Diana Beatriz Estrada Rodríguez, graduated in Nutrition from the National Autonomous University of Hidalgo, said that the oil she recommends to her patients is that of olive, because it is the one that has the greatest benefits compared to other oils, such as sunflower.

“In many studies done on mice, olive oil has been found to generate less inflammation in the body Y less oxidative stress, in addition to reducing cardiovascular risks, “said this specialist.

All oils, according to Estrada, provide 44 calories per teaspoon, regardless of whether it is olive, sunflower, canola, to name a few.

So it is not correct to say that one is less fattening than another.

“The oils are not going to give us proteins or carbohydrates, but only lipids,” says this expert, who also asserts that this ingredient is essential in the diet, since there are vitamins such as A, D, E and K that are fat soluble: that is, they are assimilated in the body thanks to the oil.

The smoke point

For its part, Diana Fernanda Limón Torres, graduated in nutrition from the Incarnate Word University Center, explained that another factor to take into account is the so-called smoke point, which refers to the cooking temperature at which the oils begin to degrade and lose their healthy properties.

In each cooking cycle the smoke points decrease, which implies that the oil loses quality (nutrients) and, consequently, it can be used less often, according to Limón Torres.

“An oil that can be used repeatedly, before it breaks down,” said this specialist.

So in a sense of practicality, of being able to reuse an oil several times before it burns, it is convenient to keep in mind the following table the smoke points of oils normally used in cooking.

Oils Smoke point (ºC)

Coco 232

Sunflower 232

Peanut 232

Extra virgin olive tree 160

Virgin olive tree 215

The healthiest oil on the table is extra virgin olive tree, because – unlike the virgin olive tree – which is extracted with heat, it is extracted cold, which allows it to conserve more of its nutrients.

“When frying, you have to consider that the food absorbs oil. In the case of extra virgin olive oil, as it has a higher density than seed oils, it makes it less penetrating into the food, “said Limón.

However, sunflower oil, one of the cheapest on the market, has a higher smoke point (232 degrees Celsius), so it can be reused more times before it burns.

“This is where all the controversy comes in, because a bottle of extra virgin olive oil costs between 140 and 180 pesos, while a sunflower oil costs 27 pesos. Many people cannot afford to just buy extra virgin olive oil, ”Limón clarified.

This nutritionist said that the negative effect of consume oils degraded by having exceeded their smoke point consists of the body cannot assimilate them easily and, consequently, cause heartburn.

We recommend: Do you work 55 hours a week? You can suffer a vascular accident

The canola oil option

Jana Jaffet Carrillo Concilion, a nutritionist graduated from the Autonomous University of Carmen, who, like Diana Estrada and Diana Limón, agrees that olive oil is the king of all oils, in the nutritional sense.

He confirmed that if you want to make a preparation that does not reach such a high smoke point, it is advisable to use olive oil; otherwise, it would be counterproductive because said liquid would lose its beneficial properties.

“If you have an oil with a much higher smoke point, we can heat it up a lot and it won’t lose so many properties. For this reason, the oil that I recommend to my patients is canola, for when they want to prepare a batter or fried dish, although it is not highly recommended due to the amount of calories that this type of preparation entails, ”said Carrillo Concilión.

According to canolainfo.org, a page specialized in this product, canola oil is stable, it does not cut at high temperatures; that is why it is ideal for stir-frying, sautéing, frying and other techniques over high heat.

“Its smoke point – the temperature at which it begins to smoke and degrade – is one of the highest among all cooking oils: 242 ° C. It exceeds the ideal temperature for frying: from 185 to 190 ° C ”, reads the website.

This oil comes from canola plants that grow between 91.5 centimeters and 1.5 meters tall and produce small yellow flowers. Plants also produce pods from which the seeds are harvested and ground to finally obtain the oil.

Finally, to the question of What are the worst cooking oils?, the nutritionist Jana answers the following:

“There is no worse oil for cooking, because if we know how to use it, it will also be recommended. There is not necessarily one oil worse than another, it depends on the conditions; for example, if olive oil is used improperly, in the end it will also be an oil in bad condition ”.