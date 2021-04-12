What is the best month to buy a television

At the end of March, TV brands usually launch their products for the new season and from the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) they have prepared a comparison to know what is the best time of the year to acquire a television at the best price, as well as an analysis with the best-selling models.

In the case of Spain, Sony is usually the manufacturer that starts the season by launching its new models, but from the moment a television goes on sale in the market, the price is progressively decreasing. However, “it is with the change of range when you will get the best price, since manufacturers have to get rid of the old stock”, details the OCU.

When is it better to buy a television?

After Sony, the Samsung brand usually introduces its new products during the month of April and, in general, in May it is LG’s turn. On the other hand, manufacturers like Panasonic or Philips tend to delay their launch until the summer.

However, as the organization explains, the models from the previous season “have nothing to detract from the new ones in terms of quality” and the high starting price of the new ones “is justified by certain novel aspects that make early adopters, a consumer profile who wants the latest regardless of price, to assume the difference,” he clarifies.

In this way, from this month to May is a “good time to buy a TV”, since in summer the 2020 models will be practically sold out and those of this year will have an even higher price. In any case, the OCU has an online comparator to find the television that best suits your needs, as well as the stores where you can buy it at the best price.

What models does the OCU recommend?

According to the organization’s analysis, one of the most recommended models in its comparative studies is the television LG OLED55GX6LA. It went on sale in May 2020 at a suggested price of 2,499 euros and shortly thereafter, in July, it could be found in stores at a lower price of 2,000 euros. Currently It is possible to find this product for approximately 1,400 euros.

Another of the best-selling models is Samsung QE65Q95T, a television that was launched in April 2020 at a price of 2,499 euros and that can currently be purchased for about 1,600 euros.