If you have ever had an intimate infection from the Candida fungus, you should know that you are not the only one. The vaginal yeast infection it is a fairly common infection. In fact, practically 75% of the western female population has suffered from it at some point in their life. Even many women suffer repeated episodes and in some of them it becomes a chronic infection.

It is a pathology as uncomfortable and annoying as usual. Now, it is possible to avoid and prevent it through a few simple tips. ¿What is the best egg for yeast infection?

What is yeast infection and what symptoms does it cause?

We are talking about a rather annoying infection caused by a single-celled fungus called Candidaalbicans. It can affect both the internal and external vaginal area as well as the perianal area and the vulva.

In reality, this microorganism is present in the vagina of any healthy woman and most of the time it does not cause any discomfort. Now the problem comes when imbalances in vaginal flora, which cause their growth to get out of control, causing infection.

The infections associated with the yeast fungus are not exclusive to the vaginal area. Also can develop on the skin and in the mouth, although they appear less frequently and only when we are low on defenses against treatment or disease.

It is easy to recognize it through the following symptoms that most women have suffered at some time:

Redness, inflammation, stinging, irritation and redness Itching that can become intense White vaginal discharge, distinguished by being thick and lumpy.

Treatment of yeast infection

This pathology is treated by using medications indicated for remove fungus, how are the antifungal. One of the most common is fluconazole, which comes in different formats such as topical cream, oral capsules, or vaginal ovules. The choice of one or the other will depend on the indications of your doctor.

One of the most common brands that we will see in the market is Gine-Canestén, which allows to relieve symptoms quickly. Its applicator format is very simple, so that you can introduce the best ovum for yeast infection when you have burning, irritation, itching and abundant vaginal discharge. In any case, for the treatment of vaginal candidiasis there are other popular brands such as Ladyflor or Vitae Oliovita.

You can find any of these brands at farmaciasdirect.com, a pharmacy and parapharmacy online that will provide you with the best service without leaving home.

How to prevent yeast infection

Take off your swimsuit or bikini after bathing and dry the intimate area. Avoid synthetic fabrics and very tight clothing. Use proper hygiene with specific products for the intimate area that do not wear perfumes and are respectful of the vaginal flora. vaginal egg treatment when it appears recurrently.

The vaginal yeast infection It can be easily prevented with the help of these simple recommendations and with vaginal probiotics that you will find on the web. You only have to see the opinions to know the advantages of buying online and realize how easy it is to place an order.