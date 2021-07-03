What is the Ayuso y Cantó Spanish Office going to do?

File photograph of 04/20/2021 of the actor and former Citizen Congressman Toni Cantó during his visit to the Galapagar Sports Club. (Photo: . / Juanjo Martín)

The Spanish Office, recently created by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the actor and politician Toni Cantó at the helm, emerges as a novelty in the Spanish multilingual panorama, although it has some, few, precedents in other communities autonomous.

The cradles of Spanish, La Rioja and Castilla y León, have for years had institutions similar to the brand new office of the Community of Madrid, but in general what exist are entities of different ranks promoted from the regional level to promote and disseminate the other languages, including variants not recognized as official.

The new Madrid entity seeks to promote the region as the European capital of Spanish, the promotion of economic opportunities in this area, collaboration with local or international entities to value Spanish and the management of reports and meetings, among other purposes.

The Government of Madrid has not yet planned how this new Spanish Office will work, although it rejects the qualification of “chiringuito”, since they assure that “there is no structure”.

As sources from the regional Executive have indicated to ., the structure of this new department is still being finalized, which will surely be nurtured by the staff of the Ministry of Culture itself, but they have not yet revealed more information about its operation.

Madrid’s president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has stated that she has been announcing for two years that she wanted to create such an office to defend Spanish. Ayuso’s wish is for this new office to have such an impact so that, for example, Hispanic Day “is more than …

