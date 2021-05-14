What is the ‘Austrian backpack’ and how does it affect the worker?

The Bank of Spain highlights in your 2020 annual report the “high inequality” that exists in compensation for dismissal of temporary and permanent contracts, a problem that, in his opinion, would be mitigated if reform the cost of dismissal in Spain and the call will be implanted ‘Austrian backpack’, that it proposes to finance with the European funds that Spain will receive.

The Government was already analyzing the possibility of implementing a capitalization fund in the manner of the ‘austrian backpack‘, but more oriented to retirement that to dismissal and designed above all for sectors with greater economic capacity, such as banking. The Government includes it in the so-called ‘Agenda for Change’ as well as the reordering of the menu of contracts to three formulas: permanent, temporary structural and training.

Government sources recently recognized that the development of this model needs a long-term debate, since its implementation is not easy and requires business contributions, beyond the contributions paid to Social Security. This Friday, after the Council of Ministers, the Executive has confirmed its intention to start in 2020.

For this reason, it has been thought of The bench as one of the possible sectors for its implementation, since in this activity employees usually have company pension plans, whose contributions could go to the ‘backpack’ and would allow the worker to make decisions such as retiring early.

This approach would be included in the ‘change agenda‘prepared by the Ministry of Economy with the Government’s roadmap for the next months on structural reforms.

The Secretary of State for Employment, Yolanda Valdeolivas, acknowledged that it is a measure that the Government is considering, but that it is not a priority and that it has objections from the social agents.

Specifically, unions fear that this model ends up assuming a cheaper dismissal and the end of current unemployment insurance, while the employer has doubts about its financing and the incentives that companies would enjoy in exchange for their contributions.

What is the Austrian model?

Austria, which has maintained an unemployment rate of less than 6% for more than a decade, launched a labour reform which included an individual capitalization fund for each worker because there were no severance payments, so that each company contributed an amount of the gross salary of its employees to their respective funds.

The amount of the backpack is invested by a financial entity in search of a performance, with the guarantee of the State, and allows companies lay off the worker at zero cost, who can then make use of the capital accumulated in it, although it can also be used as a supplement to the public retirement pension.

In Spain he is not a figure outside the political and social debate, although he has never been established.

It was collected in the 2010 labor reform of the socialist government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who never specified what it would be like and decided to postpone its implementation after a report by a commission of experts concluded that applying it could cost the equivalent of 1% of GDP at that time (about 10,000 million of euros).

This capitalization fund included in the 2010 reform, which should have entered into force in 2012, involved the creation (without increasing company prices) of a Deposit that could be used by workers in cases of dismissal, geographic mobility, training or retirement.

The PP included the Austrian backpack in his electoral program for the 2011 generals, although he never took any action in this regard, until in 2017 he supported an initiative in the Congress of the PDeCAT for its start-up before 2020, an initiative that did not have a further development either.

Benefits and damages for the worker

The main benefit for the worker would be the assurance that said fund is inseparable from their working life, so the fear of losing severance pay when changing companies would disappear. On the negative side, and unlike what happens in Austria, where the fund is provided by the worker from his salary, in Spain it would be the company that would have to carry it, which would considerably increase the salary expense. The possible drawbacks, formulated as doubts, for the worker are basically two: for how long the fund could be charged, how it would be distributed and what happens when it is over and the worker still cannot find a job.