We live in such a technologically accelerated era, that any newly minted device is out of date in 6 months – 1 year on average only. Every 12 months there are replacements for the top of the range, and even video game consoles increasingly reduce the generational replacement. For this reason, companies have lists of devices that they can still repair and those that already consider them too old. And let’s take a look at Apple’s.

‘Old and Obsolete Products’ Apple

Apple divides this listing into ‘Old and Obsolete’ products. As they point out on their website, “the owners of iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac can obtain service and parts from Apple or Apple service providers for 5 years from the discontinuation of the product (or a longer period in cases where required by law). Although “Apple has suspended technical support for certain technologically obsolete products.” But which is which?

Old Products

They are that they stopped selling more than 5 years ago and less than 7. The products Outdated Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple TV will continue to receive hardware repairs by Apple service providers, including Apple Store stores, based on inventory availability or as required by law.

Obsolete or vintage products’

They are that they stopped selling more than 7 years ago –Monster brand Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of their date of purchase. Apple has discontinued all hardware support for outdated products without exception, and service providers They cannot order parts for obsolete products.

The new additions

That list has grown with the incorporation of new models in the MacBook section. Specifically they have been 5 models of the Air series old-fashioned ones, meaning you can still get hardware service from vendors, including some Apple stores, but access may be dictated by “inventory availability” or local laws. And they are:

MacBook Air‌ (11 inches, mid 2013)

BookMacBook Air‌ (13 inches, mid 2013)

BookMacBook Air‌ (11 inches, early 2014)

BookMacBook Air‌ (13 inches, early 2014)

BookMacBook Pro‌ (13 inches, mid 2014)

They are not the only ones, but also the 5th Generation iPod Touch, released in October 2012, has accompanied them. Although it has done so in the obsolete list directly, so it is no longer officially supported. If you are curious to know if any device of yours that is already several years old is old or obsolete, you can check it on the official list.