What is the app tracking transparency privacy feature on iOS

You just have to open the app Settings, which you will find located on your home screen, touch Privacy and finally go to the option Tracking to open the section related to Tracking.

Although at the moment it is not possible to disable the permissions already provided to the apps so that they can access our data, you can enable or not the option Allow apps to request to track you. In this way, once disabled or enabled, it will be applied to all installed apps.

As we can see, it is a simple but extremely useful option, which will allow users to grant or deny permission to applications so that they can track their data both in other apps and on other companies’ websites.