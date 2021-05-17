What is the animal with the most elastic mouth on the planet?

Although there is no scientific consensus on this curious ability, the truth is that there are numerous species that can expand your cheeks in surprising ways. Rodents and certain monkeys (such as baboons) have expandable cheek pouches to store food. Hamster cheeks are the best example, because according to Business Insider, they can store up to 20% of your body weight.

On the other hand, snakes’ mouths can be stretched even further, as they can hunt down entire prey (and eat it) in just one bite. In fact, according to Live Science, a Burmese python managed to stretch its mouth enough to swallow a white-tailed deer. Also, the jaws of snakes are connected to flexible ligaments instead of their skulls. This allows them to accommodate larger prey.

Likewise, some of the largest and heaviest animals on Earth also have some of the most elastic mouths. Blue whales, for example, can stretch their mouths to swallow water with entire schools of fish. Thus, these whales can swallow more than 100,000 liters of water in one go, capturing their prey in just one bite.

Pelicans, meanwhile, have a piece of elastic skin under their beaks that they use to pull fish out of the water. In this way, brown pelicans are able to contain up to 11 liters of water in their bags. That is, three times more volume than they can contain in their stomachs.