What is the angel’s trumpet, the poisonous and hallucinogenic flower inhaled by a Tiktoker

The TikToker explained that after inhaling the flower, she suffered an intoxication that caused hallucinations, nightmares and sleep paralysis.

In search of another piece of viral content, a TikToker suffered hallucinations as a result of her encounter with an angel’s trumpet, a flower native to Central and South America known for its hallucinogenic properties that ingested in large volume can be deadly.

In late June, Canadian TikToker and artist Raffaela Weyman (@songsbyralph) shared a video showing an angel trumpet flower that she ran into on her way to a birthday party. Accompanied by a friend, both they inhaled deeply the flower for the rest of the night, unaware that they were being exposed to highly toxic alkaloids.

The flower popularly known as angel’s trumpet or floripondio It belongs to the genus Brugmansia, a group of ten species of plants native to America. Widely used as ornamental plants due to the size of their flowers and bright colors, they are shrubs that give off a sweet aroma at night, which attracts different pollinating insects and hummingbirds.

In Mexico, the most common species are Brugmansia candida and Brugmansia arborea and according to the Institute of Ecology, all plants of the genus “contain alkaloid substances, hyoscyamine and scopolamine, which are highly toxic and can cause hallucinations, central nervous system depression, paralysis, and death“; however, the TikToker was ignorant of its properties, until he began to feel the effects on his nervous system.

According to her own account, when she began to feel ill she returned home and after falling deeply asleep she experienced nightmares, which later became hallucinations and various episodes of sleep paralysis that went on all night.

Later, Ralph acknowledged her mistake and explained that both she and her friend spent the night “taking a deep breath” of the flower. “We accidentally got high like idiots,” he shared on a TikTok.

In low doses, plants of the genus Brugmansia can cause weakness, tachycardia and dilated pupils; However, its effects are enhanced if it is ingested or, if a tea made from its leaves is consumed.

