Alcantara It is a textile material, made to cover different surfaces, generally as upholstery in vehicles. This material, with a soft touch and similar to velvet and suede, was conceived by Italian society Alcantara S.p.a. at its Nera Montoro plant, Terni, Italy.

Its use in upholstery in automobile interiors, in elements such as doors, dashboards or seats, among others, is well known. It is a high-end fabric, used alone or associated with leather.

It has a soft texture, elegant interwoven appearance, breathable, resistant, washable and with a soft texture. This material can form balls on its surface due to use, rubbing and improper cleaning.

How to clean it so it doesn’t look ugly?

When this material gets dirty it gives the appearance of having become old, as it loses that velvety texture. The material has not worn out, only that with time and use it absorbs sweat and dust. In the Alcantara an unpleasant layer of fat is formed that gives that old man that look.

But that can be avoided by properly washing the delicate material. So here we tell you an effective technique to leave it as new.

Use any fabric cleaner, preferably one for cars.

Spray the cleaner in parts. Don’t spray too much, too much wetting of the steering wheel will make the Alcantara brittle when it dries.

Then take a damp microfiber cloth and gently rub the part where you sprayed

Use another dry microfiber cloth to absorb as much moisture as possible, rubbing again to try to return the fluffy texture and allow to dry.

Once it’s dry and to restore smoothness, take a clean toothbrush and gently brush the material.

You can use the same technique in other Alcantara lined areas.

