What is the 305 Diet and how does it help you lose weight

There are many ways to lose weight: from intense physical activity to dieting. The thing about diets is that some of them may be extreme or not work or cause rebound effect, but this is not the case with the 305 diet.

What does it consist of

It is an eating plan that is accompanied by taking drops of amino acids that help control anxiety so as not to overeat.

In this case, the meal plan lasts about 42 days. The drops should be placed under the tongue 10 minutes before or after eating. The diet must be balanced. In fact, the package includes a feeding guide.

The 305 Diet is not a restrictive diet. Photo: Pexels

For its part, it is recommended not doing too strong physical activities while on the diet. The reason is that, because metabolism increases, if you do any strenuous physical activity, you increase the desire to eat more.

The 305 diet is not a restrictive diet. But like any diet, it requires advice and to follow the steps indicated by the specialists. Now, does it really work?

No rebound effect or side effects

Something that many people fear is the rebound effect, that is, that they manage to lose weight but after finishing the diet they regain it, or worse, gain twice the weight lost.

It should be noted that the components of the drops do not contain hormones or HCG or caffeine or any other compound that can cause damage to the body. It is, therefore, a diet that seeks to help people regain their weight and stay in shape.

In fact, the exercise plan that is included after the treatment seeks precisely this: that the consumer gain muscle mass and endurance, according to what you want to achieve.

How to diet

The first step is to start the treatment using the drops for 2 days but you have to eat without restrictions, that is, eat the normal portions of all meals.

After these 2 days, the instructions provided in the brochure provided by the 305 diet should begin to be followed.

While doing the diet, you should not do too demanding physical activity. You can walk, but avoid exercises that demand too much effort.

Take the drops according to the directions given. After 6 weeks of treatment, you can do demanding physical activity, such as weight lifting.

Who can do the diet

This diet is suitable for all types of people. Even people who suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure or heart problems can follow this diet. Of course, it is not suitable for children under 14 years of age.

Keep in mind that what works for some does not work for others, so this diet is adaptable according to the needs of each person. Anyway, it is possible to search for the diet that best suits the wishes of each person.

