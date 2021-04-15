What is that ship from the end of episode 1 of the HBO series?

If the end of episode 1 of the HBO series created by Joss Whedon The Nevers has shown us a ship that floats throughout London releasing spores? that empower many of the people they touch (and elude many others, which in itself is equally significant and suspect), it has to be for something. They could have waited until the end of the first six-episode block of the first season, they could have waited to show it to us at the end of the first season, when the other six chapters air. But no, they wanted it to be now: they want viewers to have the same information about the object as the characters in the series. On August 3, 1896, an extraordinary event took place in London and it could have remained that way, as a mysterious and fantastic event throughout the series, but, nevertheless, they have wanted to show it to us. Why? Was necessary? There are series in which you make a leap of faith and you don’t have to know the reasons behind “that extraordinary event” that changes the lives of the protagonists forever. You have two models: either you never tell it, as it happens in The Leftovers, that you don’t know why what happens, or you leave it for the end, after many seasons, as it happens in Lost. Well, there would be a third model, which would be The Walking Dead, in which the creator of the characters, after finishing the comic series and after ten television seasons at the insistence of the fans (and we suspect that before the pressure of sequels, prequels, spin-offs, etc, etc) decided to reveal on Twitter in November 2020 that the origin of everything had been an alien spore. But the important thing is always the consequences.

In the case of The Nevers, the important thing is the generalized rejection of the elected, the people who develop powers and those they see as a threat and those who well want to eliminate (the peers of the British Empire under the collusion or conscious ignorance of the Prime Minister and the faceless men) or they want to open their heads to study them as the lurid Dr. Edmund Hague (Denis O’Hare) pretends. The fact that the rejection is focused on women, that the spores of the ship choose as hosts or destination is significant in a turn-of-the-century society in which any movement towards women’s equality is seen as a danger. If they are women with superpowers, the worse you put it on the establishment. The fact is that The Nevers wanted us to see the ship from the first moment and, of course, ask ourselves questions: is it an alien ship? Is it a ship of the future? Are the spores that it gives off and that fall on the citizens of London are they intentional? What has fallen: are they spores or are they aliens? Was it necessary that we see it with our own eyes to understand the search for the truth of all the characters: the headdresses, the pseudo-scientists and the defenders of the British Empire? Do you want to put us on the same level as Miss Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) and Lord Massen (Pip Torrens)? There are a few questions on the table.

Does everyone on the street in the rain of light spores get powers?

The answer is a definit no. It is clear to us, and perhaps that justifies better than nothing (at least, for now, with the information that the first episode has offered us) this scene, that spores do not ‘enter’ inside all bodies. Why their wayward behavior: Do they only connect with people who have something in their DNA that they know they will be able to wake up? There seems to be something inherent in people who are affected by the choice of spores. Is it, on the contrary, something that occurs randomly?

Are they the alien spores that have ‘jumped’ to Earth?

Suppose the ship is adrift, that it knows that it is going to crash into the Thames or whatever it is that has crashed (we hear the noise and see the reflection of the explosion in a woman’s eyes), it would not be logical to think that a ship, any ship, would have an emergency plan: are spores the equivalent of ejection seats in combat aircraft? Does the ship activate its emergency system before crashing? Have gifted humans become hosts to these alien beings? Because if so, we could be talking about symbiotes …

They were spraying London and something went wrong?

It may also be that the ship was destined for Earth and that its objective was to ‘fumigate’ the good people of London. It would be necessary to see, of course, with what intention. Because it can be to fertilize the planet for a next invasion or to have worthy opponents and, thus, have some chosen ones who could support them.

