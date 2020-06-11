Tesla has implemented two new systems that allow its cars to accelerate at full speed and compete with major supercars such as the Bugatti Chiron.

The Tesla Model S Performance is the most powerful version of the signature of Elon muskIt offers 568 kW of power equivalent to 762 hp, and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds.

This fact has allowed the Model S Performance to face and face each other with great cars combustion supercars from around the world, even beating the Bugatti Chiron.

How do you do it?

Tesla It has accomplished this feat by adding to the Model S Performance the Launch Control and the Ludicrous Plus mode, two systems that achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.3 seconds.

Tesla Model S. Credit: Courtesy Tesla.

How does Ludicrous Plus and Launch Control work?

The mode Ludicrous Plus prepares the battery for its maximum performance, heating it up to 50ºC, allowing approximately 46 more HP to be added.

Tesla cars limit power when the temperature gets too high, allowing components to cool down. With Ludicrous the motors, the power inverter and the transmission can withstand higher temperatures for a longer period of time, before the car limits power, so that it supports more demanding driving, similar to that of intense endurance racing .

Launch Control handles the air suspension, lowering the front to put it in the “cheetah position” or also known as ‘Cheetah Stance‘. In short, this mode reduces the height of the car only at the front, keeping the pressure on these two tires, decreasing the pitch and better distributing the traction between both axles.

The result of the combination of all these factors is that the Model S Performance It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.3 seconds, making it the only car in the world with supercar performance according to the Hybrids and Electric portal.

